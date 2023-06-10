Potential breakthrough for prostate cancer therapy. « Medicine in the Library

The researchers of theUniversity of Bern, the Inselspital, the University Hospital of Bern and the University of Connecticut have made a significant step forward in the fight against cancer. They have identified a previously unknown weakness of prostate cancer cells. This could also lead to entirely new treatment approaches for other types of cancer.

Prostate cancer. Credit: Otis Brawley

“We took a closer look at a certain molecular machine called a spliceosome“explains Anke Augspach, lead author of the study and researcher in the Department for Biomedical Research (DBMR). “It plays an important role in translating genes into proteins. In this process, the spliceosome separates the parts of the gene that are not needed for the production of the protein and fuses the other parts.”.

While almost all genes undergo this process in the so-called major spliceosome, the minor spliceosome is used in less than 1% of genes.

the team found various indications for the central role of the minor spliceosome in cancer.

“We were able to demonstrate that a specific component of the minor spliceosome is significantly increased in advanced prostate cancer“, explains Prof. Rubin. This has led researchers to suspect that cancer cells activate the minor spliceosome through this component and thus stimulate uncontrolled cell growth.

The team demonstrated that inhibition of the specific component led to a greater reduction in prostate cancer growth compared to current standard therapies.

“This discovery is a game changer in the development of more effective and targeted combination therapies for cancers such as prostate cancer and other cancers“, conclude Rubin.

