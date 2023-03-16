MeteoWeb

The anticancer effects and possible signs of resistance to treatment have been reported in a clinical study using a new drug known as Revumenib for the treatment of patients with advanced acute myeloid leukemia or resistant to treatment. The results are presented in two articles published in the scientific journal Nature.

Acute leukemia is commonly characterized by mutation of the nucleophosmin 1 (NPM1) gene or mixed lineage leukemia 1 (KMT2Ar) gene rearrangement, both of which have been shown to contribute to cancer progression. Overall survival rates are poor, and there are currently no approved treatments that specifically target these gene alterations.

Leukemia studies

Preclinical studies have shown that a protein known as menin facilitates the progression of KMT2Ar or NPM1 mutant acute leukemia, indicating that inhibition of menin could reverse cancer progression in this leukemia subset.

Researchers report treatment outcomes with revumenib, a selective menin inhibitor, in 60 patients between 2019 and 2022.

They report an overall response rate (some degree of remission) of 53%, with a 30% rate (18 of 60 patients) of complete remission or complete remission with partial hematologic recovery. Of these 18 patients, 78% had undetectable measurable residual disease after nearly two months of remission. These results demonstrate the potential of menin inhibitor treatments for acute leukemia.

Identification of escape routes

In a second study, the researchers investigated the emergence of selective resistance to menin inhibition. They identified specific mutations in the MEN1 gene (which encodes menin) that can cause resistance to revumenib treatment through alteration of the drug binding site. These mutations have been detected in several patients who initially responded to revumenib treatment but failed to maintain clinical response. Identifying these treatment escape routes provides valuable insights that will be needed to improve patient outcomes in the future.