Potential Shortage of Widely Used Antibiotic Raises Concerns for Citizens’ Healthcare

Supplies of a widely used antibiotic may run out, sparking concerns for citizens’ access to necessary medications. The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) is actively seeking a solution to guarantee the right care for its citizens. Currently, there are no critical issues regarding the supply of amoxicillin/clavulanic acid, but there is a growing worry that stocks of this antibiotic could be drastically reduced in the near future.

Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato has reassured citizens that there should be no immediate critical issues with amoxicillin tablets. However, he warns that shortages of amoxicillin in suspension and clavulanic acid could potentially be experienced starting next year if additional supplies do not arrive.

To address these concerns, AIFA is actively working to find short-term solutions. The agency is in constant communication with the Italian Hospital Pharmacy Society to plan the possible setup of galenic preparation, which involves pharmacists independently preparing medicines in their laboratories. Moreover, AIFA is urging doctors to prescribe the antibiotic only if absolutely necessary to help manage the available supplies effectively.

The current situation emphasizes the need for Italy and Europe to become more independent in the production of active ingredients. This independence would help mitigate the risk of running out of essential drugs. In response, an inter-ministerial table has been established between the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Health for the pharmaceutical and biomedical sector. This collaborative effort aims to prioritize and address the issue at hand.

It is crucial to ensure a stable supply of antibiotics and other essential medications to safeguard public health. The potential shortage of amoxicillin/clavulanic acid highlights the importance of proactive measures taken by regulatory bodies and healthcare professionals to ensure the availability of crucial drugs.