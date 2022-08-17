A well-known diabetes drug used by millions of patients around the world is potentially carcinogenic. The alert is given by Merck Co.

The large pharmaceutical company Merck Co. has found the potential presence of carcinogens in a drug taken by diabetics.

Merck Co., one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, immediately reported the possibility to the federal regulators presence of carcinogenic substances in a diabetes drug. Millions of patients are at risk, this is the alert launched after the control of some contaminated samples. As a result, the US Food and Drug Administration announced its findings by inviting patients from all over the world to do not interrupt treatment. In fact, stopping taking the medicine could turn out to be the same dangerous. Whoever hires it, therefore, will have to contact your doctor and thus understand how to continue managing the disease. But what is this drug that hides one between the worst pitfalls?

Medication for diabetes, health hazard

The Food and Drug Administration has made it known that the drug under control is Januvia. It is possible, in fact, that it contains traces of carcinogenic substances with great danger to the health of people with diabetes. Specifically, the medicine also known by the generic name of Sitagliptin may contain Nitrous – STG – 19 according to the findings of the pharmaceutical company Merck CO.

NTTP belongs to the compound class of nitrosamine, some of which are considered probable or possible carcinogens for man following the results of some texts in workers. The pharmaceutical company, however, does not want to alarm and reiterates how certain it is of the safety, quality and effectiveness of its products containing Sitagliptin. However, it was necessary to evaluate the exposure limits for diabetics not to be exceeded. The conclusions were that the amount of potentially carcinogenic substances contained in the drug Januvia represents minimal additional risk of cancer onset.

Not only Januvia

To speak of minimal risk is to say everything and nothing. Whoever takes the drug has the right to be able evaluate an alternative even if this will result in a loss for the pharmaceutical company. Januvia is the third most profitable drug produced by Merck Co. and generates revenues equal to 5 billion dollars a year. The pharmaceutical company will have to evaluate the possibility of loss of earnings as well as people with diabetes must evaluate the possibility of a minimal increase in the risk of cancer.

Finally, remember that Januvia is not an isolated case. In recent years, the presence of potentially carcinogenic substances has been found in various drugs. We mention the medicine Zantac for heartburn, the antibiotic Rifampin used against meningitis and tuberculosis and the drug Chantix to quit smoking.