Pots and pans, how often to change them? If you get it wrong, you jeopardize your health and that of your loved ones

The pots and pans we have at home require specific attention. Being aware of when and how to change them is important for our health.

One could almost agree that in all Italian homes there is a pot for every recipe. In fact, Italians, in addition to being passionate about cooking, also know which pan or pot can be used based on the type of dish they want to cook.

Among other things, there are so many types of pans and pots: whether they are Teflon or ceramic non-stick– essential because they prevent food from sticking without necessarily having to add any type of fat – that they are steel stainless steel– famous for their resistance and their duration over time – oi tegami in terracotta– especially suitable for recipes that require high temperatures and therefore the use of an oven – the market truly offers a very wide choice.

Any model that you intend to buy or that we already have in our homes and which is therefore used over and over again a day needs specific attention. Yes, pans also need to be checked and this does not only concern cleaning but also their functionality, which sometimes needs to be replaced due to wear and tear.

So, based on what has been said so far, how often do you need to change your pots and pans? How do you know it’s time to replace them? Here’s everything you need to know.

What you should know

It should be stressed that there is no precisely defined deadline for understanding how often pots and pans need to be replaced. However, this does not replace the fact that there are general guidelines that can be followed.

The replacement of a pan, in fact, must be carried out when wear compromises its functionality, and the easiest case to spot is the one with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) non-stick pans. These are the most used pans and also the most delicate and subject to wear. The material with which they are coated is sensitive to very high temperatures and is also easily damaged. In fact, we must always pay attention to scarring knives, metal objects, or abrasive sponges.

When you need to change the pot or pan

The first point to pay attention to is when the coating is extremely scratched and starts to chip, this can make a non-stick pan less effective but not only. When the pans start to get damaged, the micro particles of which they are made detach and end up in the food.

In these cases it is therefore advisable to opt for ceramic-coated non-stick pansin addition to having a non-toxic material – which has the advantage of resisting medium-high temperatures – it also has greater long-lasting resistance.