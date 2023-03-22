With candle, spoon and water bowl It doesn’t matter whether it’s pewter or wax: the figure oracle always works according to the same principle: the material is melted in a spoon over a candle flame and poured into a bowl of cold water. With the help of the frozen figures, the future is interpreted in the circle of family and friends. Interpretation aids are already included with many casting sets – on the back of the packaging or as an instruction leaflet.

Why lead casting with real lead is forbidden Lead is a heavy metal that can be harmful to health even in low doses. When heated, toxic lead vapors are produced which enter the body through breathing. When touching the lead figures, the heavy metal is transferred to the hands and can thus enter the body via food, for example. Small children also sometimes put toy-like lead figures in their mouths, and significant amounts of lead can also enter the body. In addition, there is a risk of severe burns when pouring lead from possible splashing of the liquid metal.

Lead makes you stupid Lead damages the central nervous system and thus brain function. Studies show that even small amounts in children can impair intelligence, attention and reaction skills and cause behavioral disorders. However, lead can also affect the hormone system. Children in the womb as well as infants and small children are particularly sensitive. According to the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR), no safe threshold value can be specified for the effect of lead on the central nervous system. The BfR is therefore of the opinion that the lead intake of children should be reduced as far as possible. For this reason, toys should not emit any lead at all.





Hardly any casting sets with lead on the market The sale of lead casting sets with pure lead or mixtures containing lead – such as leaded tin – has been banned since 2018. According to an EU regulation, the lead content in metal must be less than 0.05 percent. Only a few private dealers online still offer casting sets with real lead – these are the very last remaining stocks that should actually no longer be sold. Most of the offerings that go by the name of “lead casting” are now sets with pewter or wax.