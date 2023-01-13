The Municipality of Povoletto has inaugurated the new outdoor fitness area in Parco del Torre, in Salt. “This structure – explain the municipal administration – will offer citizens the opportunity to improve their physical shape and general well-being, in an environment accessible to all”.

“The fitness area has been designed to meet the needs of everyone, from beginners to athletes, and is equipped with nine stations, two of which are suitable for the disabled, a thai chi spinner and a hand bike. Two welcome signs with instructions for use. It is located in an easily accessible point and will always be open”.

“We want to continue investing in initiatives that improve the quality of life of the citizens of Povoletto and we invite everyone to use the new fitness area”, concludes the note from the Municipality.