Powell pushes the Stock Exchanges down, down Europe and Wall Street. Today the BoE From Investing.com

Investing.com – , , and fell sharply Thursday on Wall Street declines, with Powell confirming further rate hikes by the Fed in his Wednesday congressional testimony.

After sharp rallies led by AI fever, and finished third session in the red on Wednesday losing more than 1.2%. The prospect of further rate hikes by the Fed at its July meeting and possibly subsequent ones also affected stock markets.

The Federal Reserve’s fight to get inflation back to its 2 percent target “has a long way to go,” Chairman Jerome Powell said in testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

While inflation “has moderated a bit since the middle of last year,” “inflationary pressures remain high and the process of getting inflation back to 2% is still long,” Powell said, noting that even though the Fed halted the rise in borrowing costs in June, “nearly all participants expect further rate hikes to be needed by the end of the year.”

Phrases that caught the markets negative by overtaking, with bets for a rate hike to the 5.25%-5.5% level in July now exceeding 74%. For once, Oanda’s Craig Erlam wrote in a note, markets “are buying what the Fed is selling, and are 70% valuing the possibility of a July hike.”

However, added the London broker’s analyst, “traders also believe that the easing cycle will start towards the end of the year, so the Fed and the markets are not entirely in agreement. The data will likely determine whether the markets will be I agree with the Fed even after July, as I imagine it will take less to convince investors that another rate hike is not warranted.”

Overseas, watch out for the Bank of England which is expected to raise rates by another 0.25% to 4.75% after UK inflation data showed a price index well above 8%, even if not excluded, an increase of 50 basis points is not excluded.

“The central bank has made almost no progress in bringing inflation back to 2%, in fact, core inflation is still rising and this should alarm the bank,” said Erlam, who said at today’s meeting it will be “very interesting to see the voting indications”.

“In each of the last three meetings – explained the expert – two policymakers have voted to pause. Will they stand firm today or will they accept that more needs to be done? And what will this hawkish turn mean for interest rate expectations? With a terminal rate seen around 6% early next year, this could solidify the view that much more needs to be done.”

Among other asset classes, it was worth noting that they soared above the $30,000 mark to a two-month high after BlackRock Inc (NYSE:) (NYSE:BLK), the world‘s largest asset manager, applied for a ETF that will directly track Bitcoin.

Firm the, while and are both down by 0.4%.

