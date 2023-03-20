More mindfulness in everyday life

More balanced, more concentrated, more efficient, in a better mood – a short nap during the day has many positive effects. An actual Study shows: Many working people wish they had a break like this. The Techniker Krankenkasse and the Institute for Occupational Health Advice surveyed around 11,000 employees.

In addition to the instructions for an optimal power nap, our book Serene Life offers many other tips, exercises and information on mindfulness and stress reduction in everyday life.

A daily power nap cannot replace a restful night’s sleep. In our Sleep Disorders Special, we provide tips for better sleep. Stiftung Warentest also tested meditation apps. In our special, we explain how stress and negative feelings can affect the heart.