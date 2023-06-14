Home » Practical advice for a peaceful sleep in adolescents (also valid for adults) – breaking latest news
Children naturally tend to fall asleep later but it is essential to try to ensure they get enough night’s rest: the suggestions of the neuropsychiatrist

Here are some suggestions from child neuropsychiatrist Romina Moavero to help teenagers have a good relationship with sleep. They are also valid remedies for adults.

1 Schedule regularity

It’s the best way to try to optimize your sleep.

2 A slightly lighter dinner

Avoid caffeine intake close to the time you want to go to bed.

3 Passive use of technology

In the evening, watching a “light” program, such as a sitcom, can induce sleep, while technology that requires active use, such as sending messages, consulting social networks or playing video games, should be avoided. The brain activation that is stimulated by the use of devices is in fact one of the main causes of poor sleep.

4 New generation devices

In many devices it is possible to activate a filter to limit the effects of blue light which blocks the production of melatonin. However, the distance from the screen also counts, which must never be too close, and the lighting of the room which should be soft.

5 Dark bedroom

And no cell phone in the room even if you use your smartphone alarm clock.

6 Never prescribe yourself drugs to help you fall asleep

Always consult with your referring doctor. The use of melatonin, for example, must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis: it is a substance that can be useful when there is a prolonged time to fall asleep, but one must always consult a specialist.

7 Avoid physical activity in the evening hours

Movement should always be encouraged, bringing many benefits to health and sleep itself, but it should be avoided in the evening and immediately before falling asleep.

June 14, 2023 (change June 14, 2023 | 10:47)

