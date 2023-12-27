“Practice in need”: Many doctors’ practices are to remain closed in protest

The Praxis in Not alliance has called on general practitioners and specialist practices to close between the years. It protests against overwork and too much bureaucracy.

"Praxis in Not"

Medical associations have called for family doctor and specialist practices to be closed nationwide between the years. The action planned from Wednesday to Friday is in protest against the health policy of Federal Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). According to the Virchow Association of resident doctors, thousands of practices could remain closed. An alliance of more than 20 associations called for the Practice in Need campaign.

The practices involved were asked to inform their patients about the closure. Representation should also be provided in urgent emergencies.

The board of the German Patient Protection Foundation, Eugen Brysch, had criticized the announced strike because, in his view, it would primarily affect old and weak people. Health Minister Lauterbach also showed no understanding for the doctors’ strike after Christmas and referred to the many cases of illness. In January, Lauterbach wants to meet with the family doctors for a crisis summit to discuss the complained about overload and bureaucracy in the practices.

