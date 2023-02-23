Home Health Prato, kids attacked in gardens. 14 year old in reserved prognosis
by admin
Prato, 23 February 2023 – Two 14 year olds They were assault yourself in the skate park between via Colombo and via da Verrazzano. One of them, perhaps hit on the head with a hammerended up first at Santo Stefano and then at Meyer, where he underwent an operation on his head. It’s in reserved prognosisbut don’t risk your life.

According to an initial reconstruction of the mobile team, activated by the hospital doctors, the two boys would have been shot by Chinese peers. The episode could be connected to the violent argument a few days ago in the gardens of via Boito, a dispute that exploded for trivial reasons, or be a clash without any connection to what happened in Sao Paulo on Monday. The investigations are still ongoing.

