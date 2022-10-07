Home Health “Pray for his health” – Libero Quotidiano
“Pray for Putin’s health: the Russian patriarch Kirill he addressed this invitation to both the clergy and believers, according to what was reported by the press service of the Russian Orthodox Church. His circular, however, immediately alarmed everyone. The fear is that the president has some health problem. Although no confirmation has arrived in this sense. The appeal to make a prayer for the health of the Tsar refers to 7 October, the 70th birthday of the Russian president, and 8 October, the day of memory of St. Sergius of Radonezh.

“On October 7 of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin turns 70. His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all of Russia invites all archpastors, pastors, monks and lay people to offer a fervent prayer at home for the health of the Russian Head of State “, reads the circular, as reported by the Messenger. Similar message regarding October 8: “His Holiness the Patriarch blesses to raise to the Special Litany of the Divine Liturgy a special petition for the health of the President of Russia, adding them to the already established petitions for Holy Russia, and also to proclaim many years after the discharge of the Liturgy “.

In the “special litany” the patriarch invites “the Lord our God” to give Putin “rich mercy and your generosity, to grant him health and long life “. And also “a prosperous and peaceful life, health and salvation and good haste in everything, give the Lord to the now honored Head of the Russian State Vladimir Vladimirovich, the power, the army and the people of our homeland protected by God and save them for many and good years! “.

