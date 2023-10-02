Pre-Olympic volleyball, Italy-Qatar 3-0: relive the live broadcast

RIO DE JANEIRO (Brazil) – Second match of Italvolley coached by Fefè De Giorgi. The Azzurri, after winning the first match of the group, face Qatar in the pre-olympic tournament which gives two passes for qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Follow the Live

23:40

Italy, Michieletto in double figures

Fifteen points for Alessandro Michieletto in this evening’s match against Qatar. The Italian spiker is followed by Gianluca Galassi who scored nine points

23:35

The Pol A ranking

Thanks to the success achieved against Qatar, Italy momentarily rises to first place of the pre-Olympic tournament ranking. In second place is Germany, in third place is Brazil, in fourth place Cuba, fifth place is occupied by the Czech Republic, sixth place by Iran, seventh place by Qatar and eighth place by Ukraine. Iran and Ukraine have played one less match.

23:30

The results of the other Pol A matches

The second day of the pre-Olympic tournament saw Germany’s success against Cuba 3-1, Brazil defeated the Czech Republic 3-2

23:25

Italy beats Qatar 3-0

Second success in as many games for Fefè De Giorgi’s Italvolley who clearly beat Qatar by three to zero. Tomorrow the Azzurri will have a day of rest. On Tuesday evening – at 10pm – they will face the third match of the pre-Olympic tournament against Ukraine.

23:20

Italy-Qatar: 25-19

An error by Mubarak gives the Azzurri the match point, Rinaldi scores the winning point. Italy beats Qatar 3-0

23:19

Italy-Qatar: 23-19

The foul by the Qataris gives the Azzurri a point, Qatar finds a point on the block, but Pape makes a serious error while serving

23:16

Italy-Qatar: 20-16

Qatar tries to stay in the Azzurri’s wake

23:14

Italy-Qatar: 18-14

Italy continues to maintain a good lead. Mubarak finds a point, but Vasic’s serving error gives Italy another point

23:11

Italy-Qatar: 15-11

Raimi first wins a point on the block finding the touch of the Azzurri, then he places an ace. In the end, the serving error gives the Azzurri a point. Romanò’s invasion brings the Qataris back under control

23:09

Italy-Qatar: 14-8

Italy extends further thanks to an attack by Romanò, then Sanguinetti puts down another offensive action by the Azzurri. Italy takes off thanks to yet another error in attack by Mubarak

23:06

Italy-Qatar: 11-8

This time Michieletto’s attack hits the mark: time out for Qatar

23:05

Italy-Qatar: 10-8

Michieletto’s attack ends outside. Then Galassi finds the winning dunk.

23:04

Italy-Qatar: 9-7

Galassi wins another point on the block, Romanò misses the serve, but the Qatari serve is also wrong. Galassi signs the Italian extension

23:02

Italy-Qatar: 6-5

He holds the blue wall which brings home another point. Then the Qataris’ mistake allows the Azzurri to overtake. Sanguinetti’s serving error is emulated by Vasic’s serve.

23:00

Italy-Qatar: 3-3

The Azzurri brought the result back to a draw with Michieletto gaining a point in his serve

22:58

Italy-Qatar: 1-3

Qatar ahead in the third set

22:55

Italy also wins the second set

A few too many errors for the Azzurri who continue to have some difficulties in serving. Reception and blocking work, as does the offensive phase.

22:54

Italy-Qatar: 25-20

Romanò finds the winning dunk, Italy also wins the second set

22:53

Italy-Qatar: 24-20

Qatar calls the Video Challenge during the action, claiming a touch of the block: the game is interrupted, the Azzurri are perplexed. The point goes to Italy who now has the set point

22:49

Italy-Qatar: 23-20

Romanò brings home a precious point, then Rinaldi misses his serve. Italy maintains a good lead thanks to a winning dunk by Romanò.

22:47

Italy-Qatar: 20-18

Sbertoli makes a mistake. Eleventh service error for Italy. Rinaldi takes home a precious point by finding the touch of the opponent’s block. Pape keeps Qatar in the game, Romanò pushes out.

22:43

Italy-Qatar: 18-15

The Video Challenge called by the Qatari coach does not reward Qatar: the ball touches the tape, the ball remains with the Azzurri but Michieletto makes another error while serving. On the other side Stevanovic scores an ace

22:41

Italy-Qatar: 18-13

Rinaldi’s attack hits the mark, Giannelli misses the serve, Michieletto finds the touch of the opponent’s block and scores another point

22:38

Italy-Qatar: 15-11

Giannelli finds another point on the block, Raimi makes an error in reception. Italy lengthens the pace, the Qatar coach calls a time out

22:36

Italy-Qatar: 13-10

Excellent point from Rinaldi who smashes to perfection, Mubarak brings the Qataris to double figures, the Italian block confirms itself as very effective with Giannelli

22:34

Italy-Qatar: 10-8

Qatar gets back behind by taking advantage of the Azzurri’s errors, Sanguinetti re-establishes the distance with a quick action by Sanguinetti. Pape finds a point that leaves Qatar in his wake

22:32

Italy-Qatar: 7-5

An excellent point from Rinaldi allows Italy to extend their lead, Mubarak’s dunk keeps Qatar in their wake, another invasion by the Qataris gives Italy another point. Raimi scores the fourth point of his match for the Qataris. Time out

22:29

Italy-Qatar: 3-3

Qatar finds the overtaking, but Raimi’s error in serve allows the Azzurri to equalize

22:28

Italy-Qatar: 2-1

The second set has begun, Italy immediately takes the lead with great block work from Galassi

22:25

Italy wins the first set

Few difficulties at the start for De Giorgi’s boys who conquered the first set without any problems

22:23

Italy-Qatar: 25-19

Italy wins the first set. The Azzurri have always dominated the scene, without conceding anything to their opponents. The reception and the Italian block were good, with a few too many errors in the serve

22:22

Italy-Qatar: 24-18

Fifth batting error for the Azzurri, but Mubarak also makes a mistake. Stevanovic’s invasion gives Italy the first set point

22:20

Italy-Qatar: 22-17

Invasion for Simone Giannelli, Mubarak dunks to close the gap, then Michieletto finds a winning dunk

22:18

Italy-Qatar: 21-14

Romanò’s dunk scores, fifth point won by Michieletto!

22:17

Italy-Qatar: 19-14

Excellent block by Simone Giannelli! Diagne tries to keep Qatar in the game

22:15

Italy-Qatar: 18-12

The Azzurri continue to stay in the game: Raimi misses the attack for the Qataris, Lavia scores the first point of his match

22:13

Italy-Qatar: 15-10

Raimi misses his serve, Giannelli also doesn’t find the measure. Numerous errors in service, Vasic also makes mistakes for the Azzurri

22:10

Italy-Qatar: 11-8

Galassi completes a quick move, then Michieletto finds another point on the net. Galassi misses the third serve for Italy

22:08

Italy-Qatar: 9-6

Lavia blocked, but the Qataris’ joke doesn’t work. Good start for the Azzurri

22:06

Italy-Qatar: 7-4

A dunk from Galassi and a point from Michieletto put the Azzurri ahead. First time out of the match

22:04

Italy-Qatar: 4-4

Balanced match at the start, the Italian block works, many errors in the serve

22:01

The match has started

The first point is for Qatar

22:00

The blue sextet

Coach De Giorgi lines up Galassi, Lavia, Romanò, Giannelli, Michieletto and Sanguinetti as the starting line-up

21:57

Teams on the pitch: the national anthems

The two teams are lined up in the middle of the field, it’s time for the national anthems

21:50

The group standings

After the first day of the pre-Olympic tournament in Rio de Janeiro Cuba is in the leadBrazil is in second place, Italy is thirdGermany occupies fourth place, Iran is fifth, the Czech Republic is sixth, Qatar is seventh and Ukraine is eighth.

21:40

Italy’s group

Pol A of the pre-Olympic tournament, in addition to Italy, features Qatar, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Iran, Germany, Brazil and Cuba.

21:30

Italy, good first

De Giorgi’s Azzurri started the pre-Olympic tournament in the best way by beating them three to one Czech Republic. Italy – after losing the first set to their opponents – found a winning reaction. This evening the second round of the tournament to try to qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics.

