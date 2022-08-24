Home Health Pre-registration of “Little Sister in Chief” opens today- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
This Jianghu is a bit sweet, “Little Junior Sister in Chief” pre-login is open today

Gameone Group Limited officially announced today that its mobile game “Little Sister in Chief” is currently in the final preparation stage and is expected to be launched on dual-platform stores in the near future. Pre-registration will be officially launched today!

●Introduction to the game world view

The “Devil’s Tribulation”, which has been sealed for a hundred years, is about to bring about another catastrophe. Players will become the chosen person selected by the sealed artifact, go down the mountain to save this martial arts storm, and start a sweet and bitter romantic arena with the guardians of other sects of artifact. You can collect cute and super cute martial arts spirits, cute pets, and mounts to travel the entire martial arts world together, see the beautiful scenery of the mountains and rivers, walk the road of the rivers and lakes, and step by step become the heroic young heroes who guard the rivers and lakes, Guangzong School, famous all over the world!

●Free job transfer and enjoy the rivers and lakes

After entering the arena, players will be able to make unfettered career transfer choices, freely switch between good and evil at any time, and unlock exclusive professional appearances and unique positive and evil skills, and awaken to greater power through unlimited breakthrough awakening. Fighting power, become the first person in the rivers and lakes!

●Real social romance!

No time-lag love matching, find your Jianghu partner anytime, anywhere, start a sweet and bitter romantic arena, travel the entire martial arts world together, see the beautiful scenery of mountains and rivers, travel the road of Jianghu, practice together, and become the envy of everyone in Jianghu. “!

Reservation in advance: http://event.gameone.com/smg/reserve

Official fan page of the game: https://www.facebook.com/smgmmo

