In nearly 70 years of achievements, research in the field of neoplastic blood diseases has really made great strides. Guiding the birth of what is now called precision onco-hematology: increasingly personalized treatments, which take into account the characteristics of each patient and each tumor, to ensure more effective diagnosis and therapies, and a decisive improvement in the quality of life of sick people. September is the month dedicated to raising awareness on hematological cancers, and with the occasion AIL (Italian Association against leukemia, lymphomas and myeloma) has decided to launch the campaign “ Precision Hematology: research never stops ”, With which to tell the progress made in the fight against these diseases, also thanks to the video interventions recorded by four distinguished Italian experts.

news/ematologia_di_precisione__la_ricerca_non_si_ferma_mai-365311636/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_365474709&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”>

Fabrizio Pane, of the Federico II University of Naples, presents the main advances achieved by research on neoplastic blood diseases, and how these have also led the way for progress in the fight against solid tumors. A story that begins in the 1950s, with the first combination therapies for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, continues in the 1960s, with the identification of the chromosomal alterations that give rise to tumors, and culminates in the past years with the development of precision hematology.

“More and more, the traditional approach, a single type of disease and a single treatment, is overtaken by a new approach: looking at them with new technologies, it has become clear that neoplastic cells in similar diseases are different – explains Pane – have biomarkers. different that allow you to customize the therapy for each patient “.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

news/ematologia_di_precisione__la_ricerca_non_si_ferma_mai-365311636/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_365484383&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”>

One of the key steps towards the development of precision hematology is told by Fausto Castagnetti, of the University of Bologna, talking to us about chronic myeloid leukemia, the first blood disease for which it was possible to precisely identify the molecular anomaly that is responsible for the genesis of the neoplasm.





“Today we know that in leukemic cells two independent chromosomes, chromosome 9 and chromosome 22, exchange material”, explains Castagnetti. “A new hybrid gene is formed, which produces a protein that works as an always on switch, which transfers energy and turns on cellular processes giving rise to the disease. The intuition was to put the guns aside, and aim straight at this molecular anomaly, with drugs that do not destroy leukemia, but turn this switch off ”.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia

news/ematologia_di_precisione__la_ricerca_non_si_ferma_mai-365311636/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_365484856&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”>

Even in the case of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, explains Alessandro Rambaldi, of the University of Milan, a fundamental step was the discovery that diseases with different molecular bases, prognoses and aggressiveness, which can benefit from the use of therapies, are grouped under the same name. different. That’s not all, though. “Since the end of the 90s – says Rambaldi – we have developed methods to verify the presence of the disease that go beyond simple evaluation under the microscope. Technologies with which we can follow the effectiveness of the treatments in depth. We understood the importance of assessing the minimal residual disease that today guides all therapeutic strategies, with new drugs and with the transplantation of these patients “.

Again, the results are evident. If before the results of the therapies were seen only in some pediatric patients, in the last 20 years the probability of obtaining a lasting remission and healing even in adults has practically doubled.





Acute promyelocytic leukemia

Among the achievements of precision hematology it is impossible not to mention acute promyelocytic leukemia. A neoplasm – says Maria Teresa Voso, of the Tor Vergata University of Rome – whose natural history has been completely revolutionized by the arrival of two molecules: transretinoic acid and arsenic trioxide. Used in a combination called chemo-free, because it does not involve the use of chemotherapy, they are able to selectively target the genes responsible for the disease, with amazing effectiveness.

news/ematologia_di_precisione__la_ricerca_non_si_ferma_mai-365311636/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_365484860&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”>

“The results of these precision-targeted drugs are complete remission in virtually 100% of patients, and prolonged survival with medians of 90% and over six years of follow-up,” explains Voso. “Precision therapy is able to clear the neoplastic clone until it leads to negative residual disease. And this has made it possible to carry out very important studies, in which it has been shown that the presence of a molecular marker precedes the relapse, and therefore with periodic checks of the marrow it is possible to detect the relapse early, and treat it with the fewest possible complications ” .





Free information services

On the occasion of the blood cancer awareness month, AIL also offers a free direct line with hematologists and the opportunity to participate in an information seminar on chronic myeloid leukemia:

Every Friday in September from 3 to 5 pm an expert will answer the toll-free number 800 22 65 24 on the subject of new therapies in the field of haematological tumors. Find out more

The patient-doctors seminar on Chronic Myeloid Leukemia is scheduled for Saturday 24 September 2022. Specialists will present the current general picture of the diagnosis and treatment of this pathology. For participate in presence in Pisa or to register online click here