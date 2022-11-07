Pathological anatomy is becoming more and more complex, but the training of those who manually prepare slides in biomedical laboratories risks not being able to keep up with innovation. This is why the technicians are asking today that “the Ministries of Health and of the University and Research, in collaboration with the Regions and scientific societies, produce acts and tools for planning, implementation and evaluation of their educational impact on the health of citizens”. Also in view of the digital transformation of laboratories. The appeal was launched by Fulvia Colonna, National President of AITIC (Italian Association of Biomedical Laboratory Technicians), on the occasion of the XXIX annual Congress, held in Riccione from today to 11 November.

The central role of the laboratory technician

That of the biomedical laboratory technician is a still little known professional figure, and which needs to be enhanced more within the national health system. “Our task is to provide specialists with an excellent slide, in order to be able to give the most precise possible feedback to the patient”, explains Colonnese: “Each single slide must be standardized and must respect certain pre-established parameters, especially now that we are traveling towards the digital pathological anatomy and the use of artificial intelligence. Personalized treatments can only be achieved through an accurate histological diagnosis and therefore also through our work ”.

AITIC, which celebrates 20 years of activity, represents over 4,000 professionals and is today an ATS (Technical-Scientific Association) recognized by the Ministry of Health. In addition to dealing with training, its role in the realization of recommendations, technical-methodological position statements and in the direction of activities and professional skills is increasingly central. “We must remember – concludes the president – that for us technicians there are no nationally accredited guidelines such as those valid for AIOM oncologists or SIAPEC pathologists. With the documents we prepare, we try to provide common and shared information to all colleagues. And in the last 20 years we have tried to make our contribution to improving citizens’ health ”.