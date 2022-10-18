GSK has signed a three-year agreement with Tempus, a US company of precision treatments, which gives pharmaceuticals access to the platform with an artificial intelligence system, including the library with anonymous patient data. Thanks to the tools of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (Ia / Ml), as part of the collaboration with Tempus – explains a note released today by the pharmaceutical company – Gsk will be able to improve the design of clinical trials, accelerate the enrollment of participants and identify with precision drug targets. This will contribute to GSK’s greater success rate in research and development and the availability of more personalized treatment to patients in a faster time frame.

The new agreement is part of the collaboration started in 2020 on the enrollment in clinical trials of patients with specific types of cancer. Now GSK will be able to expand access to anonymous patient data with greater detail of the pathology. The Tempus dataset draws on the work of more than 40 percent of American oncologists working in college medical centers and community hospitals.

“This collaboration – says Tony Wood, GSK Chief Scientific Officer – will provide GSK with unique knowledge to discover better treatments and transform drug research. Tempus complements the work our team is already doing in crossing genomics and machine learning, both in basic research and in clinical trials. ”

Gsk’s investments in human genetics, functional genomics and Ai / Ml – explains the note – have allowed the company to more than double the number of objectives of the initial 2017 portfolio and to increase the percentage of those obtained with genetic support. Genetically verified drugs are twice as likely to become registered drugs. As a leader in precision medicine applied to artificial intelligence, Tempus has developed a platform that allows for the rapid testing of complex biomarker hypotheses. Indeed, machine learning is an important component in selecting patients who could benefit from drug candidates in GSK’s future portfolio.

“Gsk’s data-first approach to therapeutic research – says Eric Lefkofsky, founder and CEO of Tempus – is in line with ours. We believe that Tempus has the resources and capabilities to integrate Gsk’s passion for ‘data science’ (the study of data to extract detailed information for the business, ed) in a way that others cannot, given the breadth and depth of our platform. provide patients with more personalized treatment options to help them live longer and healthier lives. “

GSK and Tempus are currently collaborating on an open-label Phase II study, which applies an innovative data-driven approach to accelerate and simplify study times. This includes accelerated protocol development and site selection, with IT support, in less than 60 days with initial patient enrollment within three months of study launch. The expansion of the collaboration requires a minimum financial commitment over three years, for which GSK has made an initial payment of 70 million dollars. GSK also has an extension option for another two years.