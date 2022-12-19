She’s born Heal Italiathe first national supply chain dedicated to research and innovation in the field of Precision Medicinefinanced with 114.7 million euros. The initiative is part of one of 14 extended partnerships foreseen by the Pnrr within Mission 4 Component 2 ‘From Research to Business‘, with the aim of investing in innovation poles to strengthen research chains at national level and promote their participation in European and global strategic value chains.

Project participants

The project Heal Italia (Health Extended Alliance for Innovative Therapies, Advanced Lab-research, and Integrated Approaches of Precision Medicine) was presented byUniversity of Palermo, as proposing subjecttogether with 11 other Universities, the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, five Scientific Research and Treatment Institutes, six companies and a research foundation, and represents the first national network of scientists, technologists and young researchers who develop innovative knowledge and technologies in order to bring the National Health System in the contemporary era of Precision Medicine through new methods, new services and a network of clinical data to support translational research for advanced diagnoses and therapies in the fight against cancer and cardiovascular, metabolic and rare diseases.

The role of the is very important Bi-Rex-Competence Center of Bologna specialized in Big Data, who within this project will work to support the processes of digital transformation and Big Data Management towards the world of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, research and innovation. Overall, the research team is made up of 350 researchers belonging to the project partners and will be further strengthened with the recruitment of more than one hundred new researchers and the training of over one hundred PhD students.

The objectives of the program

The project, coordinated by Giorgio Stassi, professor of Technical Sciences of Laboratory Medicine, aims to “identify and reduce the extremely large health inequalities between Northern and Southern Italy today, developing an interregional collaboration roadmap to define innovative strategies based on scientific evidence and easily usable in clinical practice”, explains Stassi. “The overall goal is to provide new, cost-effective, evidence-based, predictive and non-invasive diagnostic pathways“.

The aim is therefore to create solutions in support of innovative therapies and early diagnosis, allowing the citizen to discover the pathology as soon as possible and treat it in the best possible way and offering the health system useful systems for the daily management of local services and taking charge of the patient. “Our vision is to facilitate the transition to ultra-sensitive, cost- and time-efficient sensing tools, enabling early diagnosis and frequent screening of patients, two of the cornerstones of precision medicine approaches. The development of innovative devices for precision diagnosis and personalized therapy will influence the course of the disease and patient-specific outcomes”.

A team effort at all levels

The eight operational units of the project follow the logical path of translational research and range from the spoke of Holistic Nosology to identify, classify and refine the phenotypes of multifactorial diseases, to that of Intelligent Health for data management and the development of advanced methods, algorithms and machine learning approaches based on artificial intelligence and machine learning for the integration of health data, Prediction Models for the development of methods to support early diagnosis and personalized prognosis, 4D-Precision Diagnostics for a “precise in space and time” diagnosis based on four-dimensional approaches that integrate imaging and clinical biomarkers, Next-Gen Therapeutics for the design and validation of innovative and personalized therapeutic strategies based on individual patient data, Healthy Toolbox for the development of innovative devices for diagnosis and precision therapies, Prevention Strategies for the development of prevention and gender medicine strategies based on integrated approaches and on environmental, lifestyle and clinical biometric data, Clinical Exploitation for the clinical validation and implementation of innovative predictive, preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic precision medicine approaches, based on established or emerging molecular and clinical phenotypes and decision-making protocols guided by artificial intelligence.

“We have done a great teamwork with all the participating subjects, not only from the point of view of the scientific approach, but also by sharing the management approach, overcoming exclusively academic or corporate logics and providing for balanced governance roles between public and private subjects to ensure the functionality of the choices,” he says Andrea Pace, President of the Heal Italia Foundation. “The proposed and shared working scheme envisaged the identification of thematic, interdisciplinary and strongly interconnected spokes to develop solutions for classes of pathologies with a high social impact such as cancer and cardiovascular, metabolic and rare diseases. This challenge requires a shared, coordinated and multi-sectoral strategy, based on a transversal research methodological chain that includes all phasesfrom prevention and screening to advanced diagnostics up to personalized medicine, with the long-term vision of satisfying the right of every person to receive effective, personalized and sustainable health services in a homogeneous way, in compliance with privacy and data protection , for the benefit of the whole community”.

