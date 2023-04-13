Home Health Predict Alzheimer’s 10 years in advance, thanks to a blood test and a sugar
Predict Alzheimer’s 10 years in advance, thanks to a blood test and a sugar

Early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease requires reliable and cost-effective screening. Swedish research results may pave the way for a simple procedure that can complement other methods to find the disease early

They are called glycans, they are complex sugars and in the blood of people with Alzheimer’s they are present in altered quantities. When the disease already exists, but before, even years before, that it manifests itself in all its seriousness. It is the synthesis of a Swedish research published on Alzheimer’s & Dementia which could pave the way for a simple and inexpensive screening capable of predicting the disease ten years in advance.

An early alteration

Researchers from Karolinska Institutet authors of the l …

