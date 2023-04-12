Home Health Predict Alzheimer’s 10 years in advance, thanks to a blood test and a sugar
Health

by admin
They are called glycans, they are complex sugars and in the blood of people with Alzheimer’s they are present in altered quantities. When the disease already exists, but before, even years before, that it manifests itself in all its seriousness. It is the synthesis of a Swedish research published on Alzheimer’s & Dementia which could pave the way for a simple and inexpensive screening capable of predicting the disease ten years in advance.

