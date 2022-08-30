A Fashion Journey of a “Watch”

Before its release, Jony Ive, who leads the Apple Watch line, sent it to a number of fashion luminaries to get their opinion on the product.

And during the release of the first-generation Apple Watch, Jony Ive invited many people from the fashion industry to participate, and invested in the construction of a pure white building in the Flint Center to better display and display the Apple Watch.

Compared with the previous, and even subsequent, Apple’s new product release links, there has never been such a “mobilization”.

In many public occasions and interviews, Jony Ive hopes that the Apple Watch will have an impact on the traditional Swiss watch industry.

Subsequent promotion of Apple Watch is also more inclined to fashion trends, frequently appearing in fashion magazines, and frequently co-branding with luxury goods.

Even in the Edition series, the case material also uses reinforced 18K gold, with a leather strap, the price soars to 10,000 US dollars, very luxurious (here refers to the price).

Not only that, but Apple has also designed a separate display case for Apple Watch in the Apple Store, and it is located in the center of the store, the most conspicuous place.

In addition, in order to create a boutique image, in addition to the Apple Store, Apple has also set up Apple Watch counters with high-end department stores in France and the United Kingdom.

From before the release, during the release, and after the release, in the plan of Apple or Jony Ive at that time, the Apple Watch is more like a “Watch (watch)”, and it is hoped that it can match the kind of Patek Philippe.

But aside from these “halos”, the first-generation Apple Watch is more like a “big bracelet”. The supported heart rate monitoring and IPX7 waterproof level are not much different from other competing products, but the battery life is significantly behind the Android Wear products of the same period. .

The positioning tends to be fashionable, but there is not enough differentiation in functionality. Even though it received 1 million orders within 6 hours of pre-sale, it is only based on the characteristics of “Watch” to lead the update for multiple generations. For the main technology ecosystem For the brand of Apple, it is far from enough.

No more fashion, health first

A year later, Apple has rarely “rebooted” the Apple Watch.

At its fall 2016 event, Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2.

Among them, Apple Watch Series 2 is a regular iteration, while Series 1 has made some upgrades and modifications for the first generation.

In order to distinguish, the original Apple Watch was dubbed the special model Apple Series 0 by the people. In fact, the Apple Watch Series 0 is called more like a beta version of the product.

After the “restart”, Apple Watch no longer uses “Watch (watch)” as its core selling point, but turns to health and sports, from the darling of the fashion industry to the health assistant around ordinary people.

However, related fashion attributes are also preserved, such as the unique display method in the Apple Store and the joint customization with Hermes.

However, the luxurious 18K gold material on the Edition has been replaced by ceramic, titanium alloy and other expensive materials with “technical” attributes.

On the whole, Apple Watch no longer faces ordinary consumers with a high profile, but cuts into personal life from the perspective of a “smart device” that is close to iPhone and Mac.

Functionally, Apple Watch Series 2 has built-in GPS, enabling it to accurately record motion tracks; Apple Watch Series 3 adds eSIM function, which can receive information independently; Series 4 adds ECG electronic heart sensor, allowing ordinary use Users can check their ECG at any time; Series 5 updated the screen, using LTPO, so that the screen can be always on; Series 6 added a blood oxygen saturation sensor.

In terms of appearance, until the latest Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch has changed size twice, and the screen has also been enlarged twice.

The change is based on Series 4, 40mm replaces 38mm, 44mm replaces 42mm, and the display area of ​​the screen has also increased by more than 30%. Intuitively, it is a complete “full screen”.

On last year’s Series 7, the screen size was expanded by 1mm to 41mm and 45mm, respectively, and the display area became larger accordingly.

Apple not only introduced more health sensors to Apple Watch, but also continued to use it in the context of health and medical care. Apple Watch also cooperated with medical institutions and gradually became an endorsed monitoring device.

At the same time, in view of the function of Apple Watch in sports recording, Apple also launched the Fitness+ fitness service and began to intervene in the sports content market.

It is the continuous investment in medical care and sports that allows Apple Watch to occupy a 30% market share, far ahead of its competitors.

However, in the latest Series 7, Apple does not have updated functions (or sensors), and the battery life level is almost the same as before. The changes and perceptions of new products are more in the small size.

The Apple Watch lineup is about to change

Compared with previous years, each generation has unique new features, and subsequent updates of the Apple Watch have become a bit sluggish.

Bloomberg has been paying attention to Apple, and Mark Gurman, who has a high prediction accuracy, also recently shared the next update strategy of the Apple Watch product line.

In fact, it is not just Apple. When consumer electronics products cannot be innovative in function, they will always make changes in design or appearance first.

The same will be true for the Apple Watch Series 8, which, like the Series 4, will feature a new design, but will still be built around a square dial and a rounded body (it’s not ruled out that the screen is almost enlarged), rather than the right-angled edges that were rumored before the Series 7 release. .

In addition, a new product line, the Apple Watch Pro, was introduced. Similar to the iPhone’s Pro series focusing on images, the Apple Watch Pro will focus on “sports“.

The Apple Watch Pro series will challenge professional-grade sports watches like Garmin. It will be larger than the current dial and stronger in shape, and the case will be made of titanium similar to the Edition.

These features are in line with previous rumors that Apple will launch a larger (probably 47mm) Apple Watch aimed at outdoor and extreme sports.

In addition, compared to the normal version, the Pro will also have a breakthrough in battery life, perhaps because the larger size of the fuselage brings a larger capacity battery.

However, on the sensor, it is still consistent with the Series 7 and Series 6. The previously rumored blood pressure and blood sugar sensors may not appear in the Apple Watch until 2025.

The Apple Watch Pro could cost as much as $1,000 after a series of improvements, almost similar to the iPhone’s Pro line.

With the traditional size of 41mm and 45mm, the Apple Watch product line will have three new products for the first time. Similarly, similar to the iPhone, it will be upgraded from an early single machine to a dual machine, and eventually evolved into the current dual series of four models.

As for the upgrade point of the ordinary Apple Watch Series 8, it may also be around the appearance, and its processor and sensor have not changed much.

Combined with the watchOS 9 system that is already in the public beta stage, the Series 8 is very likely to be similar to the Series 7, and it may be difficult for old users to update their watches.

Compared with mobile phones, Apple Watch has a longer life cycle. Even Series 4 many years ago can still execute watchOS 9 system and provide most functions in health and sports.

The Pro series that may be launched this year is undoubtedly aimed at the professional niche, and it is still a market segment behavior.

For ordinary models, perhaps similar to the iPad Pro, extending the update cycle to 18 to 24 months may lead to more obvious changes in the product.

After the positioning of Apple Watch has shifted from fashion to health, the demand of the public has gradually occupied most of the market share and further consolidated the Apple ecosystem.

However, as the update of the Apple Watch became weak, and after it began to upgrade its appearance design, it aimed at the niche (outdoor, extreme) groups from the needs of the public.

If Apple still wants the continued growth of the Apple Watch, in addition to making changes in the design, it still needs to find a public demand similar to health monitoring and exercise recording. Otherwise, it is very likely to return to the growth “dead end” faced by the original Apple Watch.