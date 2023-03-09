© Getty Images/Tashi-Delek

The active ingredient prednisolone is used in many cases – from the treatment of allergies or chronic inflammation to the prevention or treatment of rejection reactions after organ transplantation. Both ointments and tablets or infusions with prednisolone are used. What is the effect of prednisolone, when is the active ingredient actually used and what should be considered when taking it and dosing it?

Prednisolone is an artificially produced active ingredient that belongs to the group of glucocorticoids. This group is often summarized under the well-known name “cortisone” (also “cortisone”), even if it is Cortisone and cortisol are actually hormones that the body produces itself. In terms of its effects and side effects, however, prednisolone is similar to the hormone cortisol (also called hydrocortisone) produced in the adrenal cortex. However, it exceeds its effect by four to five times. It can be used in many different dosage forms.

What is the effect of prednisolone?

Like the endogenous hormone cortisone, prednisolone also has an immunosuppressive effect, i.e. it inhibits the immune system. This makes it anti-inflammatory and anti-allergenic. Prednisolone prevents inflammatory cells from migrating into damaged tissue and causing an excessive inflammatory reaction there. Therein lies the therapeutic benefit of this active ingredient.

In addition, the drug affects the carbohydrate metabolism and fat metabolism, which is why too high a dose of prednisolone or too long a prednisolone therapy can cause serious side effects. You can read more about this in our article about Prednisolone side effects.

Prednisolone as tablets, ointments & Co.

For internal and therefore systemic use, the active ingredient is available in tablet form or as infusion or injection solutions. If prednisolone is only to be applied locally, suppositories, ointments, creams or tinctures can be used. These agents can contain prednisolone itself or other active ingredient forms such as prednisone, the inactive precursor of prednisolone, and the crystalline and water-insoluble form of prednisolone acetate.

Application: What is prednisolone used for?

Sometimes treatment with cortisone can be important or even vital. Here is an overview of common indications for which therapy with prednisolone is an option:

Many allergies like a severe one Hay fever, allergic skin or eye infections or even severe allergic shock are treated with cortisone to prevent the immune system from reacting excessively.

Lung diseases such as bronchial asthma or chronic obstructive bronchitis (smoker’s cough) can be so severe that the affected person could no longer breathe without reducing the inflammation. Likewise, people with other lung diseases (e.g. pseudocroup) may need treatment with prednisolone.

In the so-called Addison’s disease, the adrenal cortex of the human body cannot produce enough cortisol – there is a deficiency. Then the missing glucocorticoid must be replaced by artificial cortisone such as prednisolone.

A disorder of the pituitary gland (pituitary insufficiency) causes insufficient stimulation of the adrenal cortex. A lack of glucocorticoids in the body is also the result here.

Another common reason for prednisolone therapy is chronic inflammation of the joints (polyarthritis) or rheumatic diseases.

Acute rejection reactions after organ transplantation are treated with the drug. It is also used (in low doses) to prevent rejection reactions.

Nausea and vomiting are common side effects of chemotherapy. Prednisolone can reduce these side effects of some cancer treatments.

For tinnitus, prednisolone can be administered in the form of infusions or tablets. In rare cases, the drug is injected directly into the inner ear.

Chronic inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease are also among the areas of application.

Prednisolone helps with autoimmune diseases

Many autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, some inflammatory kidney diseases or systemic dermatomyositis (polymyositis) are treated with cortisone. Neurological autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis can also be treated with prednisolone. Then usually high doses of methylprednisolone are used as part of a so-called shock therapy (often around 1,000 mg administered intravenously).

taking prednisolone

The body’s own cortisol has a circadian rhythm, which means that it is increasingly released in the morning hours. Therefore, the daily dose—or the highest dose in the case of multiple daily doses—of prednisolone should be taken early in the morning to mimic natural hormonal behavior. In the case of two daily doses, it is usually taken around 3 p.m. Tablets should be swallowed whole with plenty of liquid, preferably immediately after a meal.

Drugs with cortisone, such as prednisolone, should not be used coffee or other caffeinated beverages. The reason for this is that cortisone can increase the effects of caffeine by preventing it from being broken down in the body. This can trigger or promote sleep disorders. The effects of alcohol can also be increased by the use of prednisolone.

Anyone who does competitive sport should note that glucocorticoids, including prednisolone, are part of the doping ban list for sport. However, this only applies if they are administered orally, rectally or by injection. If prolonged use is medically necessary, a medical exemption can be applied for.

You will receive precise instructions on how to take it from your doctor or from the information in the package leaflet.

Prednisolone: ​​dosage

Prednisolone preparations are available in dosages of 1 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg. The dose of prednisolone prescribed by a doctor always depends on the disease, its severity and other individual factors. Patients with many other diseases in the past need a different dosage than largely healthy people. In the case of children in particular, the active ingredient must be precisely adapted to their needs, size, weight and age. Prednisolone should therefore only be taken exactly as directed by a doctor.

In the case of medical emergencies, a dose of up to 1,000 mg is often administered first, which is then reduced to a very low level of the active ingredient within a few days. This dose reduction is also known as the “maintenance dose”.

Abruptly stopping prednisolone can increase the side effects and upset the hormonal balance if the body reduces the production of endogenous cortisol as a result of the administration. It is therefore better to slowly discontinue medication with this active ingredient if it has been used for more than two weeks. One speaks of “sneaking out”. Prednisolone should therefore be slowly reduced in dose until it can finally be discontinued. Here, too, medical advice should always be sought.

