Prednisolone: ​​Side Effects & Contraindications

Prednisolone: ​​Side Effects & Contraindications | gesundheit.de

Prednisolone is an active ingredient from the group of glucocorticoids. For example, it is used internally in the form of tablets and infusions or externally in the form of ointments or tinctures. Prednisolone inhibits the immune system and therefore has an anti-inflammatory and anti-allergenic effect. For this reason, prednisolone preparations are used in many diseases. Even if the active ingredient is often well tolerated, it can also cause severe side effects, especially in higher doses and when taken for a longer period of time. What are they, who should avoid using prednisolone and which drugs can cause interactions?

Prednisolone side effects

A high dose of prednisolone should only be used for a short time when used systemically (i.e. in the form of tablets, suppositories or infusions). With long-term use above the so-called Cushing threshold (at least 7.5 mg per day), the risk of massive and sometimes dangerous side effects is significantly increased.

Short-term high-dose or local applications (e.g. ointments, tinctures) usually have no or much less severe side effects.

The severity of the symptoms is therefore dependent on the amount of the dose and the duration of use. Drugs containing prednisolone are available in dosages of 1 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg.

Side effects of treatment with prednisolone include:

If an illness requires long-term immunosuppressive treatment, cortisone should be combined with other immunosuppressive drugs to avoid health problems. In the case of severe side effects, you should seek medical advice. Under no circumstances should you discontinue the drug yourself or reduce the dose – this can even worsen the health problems.

Prednisolone: ​​Influence on the psyche possible as a side effect

In general, all drugs with cortisone can affect the psyche. However, this side effect occurs particularly frequently with fluorinated glucocorticoids, such as dexamethasone. However, long-term and high-dose use of other glucocorticoids such as prednisolone can also trigger symptoms such as depression, inner restlessness, mood swings or states of euphoria.

Existing depression and mood swings can also be intensified by taking cortisone preparations.

Contraindications: Who Should Not Take Prednisolone?

Under certain conditions, one should refrain from using drugs with prednisolone:

In addition, ophthalmological checks should be carried out in order to quickly identify side effects in the eye area, such as the development of a cataract or glaucoma.

Despite many warnings and possible side effects, it should not be forgotten that cortisone is a hormone that is essential for survival. Treatment with prednisolone can relieve many chronic and acute diseases very well.

Interactions possible

Interactions with other medications can occur when taking prednisolone. These include painkillers (such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, NSAIDs for short), blood pressure medication (ACE inhibitors), diuretics, certain Antibiotics (rifampicin) and diabetes medications such as insulin or oral antidiabetics.

In general, the list of drugs that can lead to interactions when taken at the same time as prednisolone is long. When taking prednisolone with other active ingredients, the doctor treating you or the specialist staff at the pharmacy should always be consulted.

Updated: 03/09/2023

Author: Marina Hochdorfer; revised: jasmine smoke

