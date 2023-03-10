© Getty Images/Vladimir Vladimirov

Prednisolone is an active ingredient from the group of glucocorticoids. For example, it is used internally in the form of tablets and infusions or externally in the form of ointments or tinctures. Prednisolone inhibits the immune system and therefore has an anti-inflammatory and anti-allergenic effect. For this reason, prednisolone preparations are used in many diseases. Even if the active ingredient is often well tolerated, it can also cause severe side effects, especially in higher doses and when taken for a longer period of time. What are they, who should avoid using prednisolone and which drugs can cause interactions?

Prednisolone side effects

A high dose of prednisolone should only be used for a short time when used systemically (i.e. in the form of tablets, suppositories or infusions). With long-term use above the so-called Cushing threshold (at least 7.5 mg per day), the risk of massive and sometimes dangerous side effects is significantly increased.

Short-term high-dose or local applications (e.g. ointments, tinctures) usually have no or much less severe side effects.

The severity of the symptoms is therefore dependent on the amount of the dose and the duration of use. Drugs containing prednisolone are available in dosages of 1 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg.

Side effects of treatment with prednisolone include:

The inhibition of the immune system harbors an increased susceptibility to infections. Infections can also be disguised and thus go unnoticed for a long time. This can make them particularly difficult to run. People treated with prednisolone should therefore protect themselves from infection and avoid large crowds.

Due to the inhibition of inflammatory cells, wound healing is also disturbed.

The body’s own hormone cortisol has an anabolic effect, so it serves to store energy. Prednisolone also affects the sugar and fat metabolism. High dosages thus cause a redistribution of fat and the patients gain weight, especially in the area of ​​the trunk (truncal obesity). Also the so-called bull neck and the moon face (also: full moon face) are typical signs of a long-lasting high dosage of cortisone. This is also known as Cushing’s syndrome. This effect on the metabolism can even trigger diabetes mellitus.

Long-term use can also lead to thinning of the skin, and the vessels in the subcutaneous tissue can then be seen more clearly. Acne of the skin, the so-called steroid acne, can also be triggered.

Bone loss, technically known as osteoporosis, can occur as a result of treatment with prednisolone.

Another side effect is muscle weakness.

In addition, treatment with prednisolone carries the risk of cataract or glaucoma.

Stomach problems (e.g. a stomach ulcer) or inflammation of the pancreas can be triggered by prednisolone.

Prednisolone increases the risk of cardiac arrhythmia, high blood pressure, calcification of the arteries, thrombosis and vascular inflammation.

The absorption of iodine in the body can be reduced during cortisone therapy. Thyroid levels should therefore be checked regularly during treatment with prednisolone.

If an illness requires long-term immunosuppressive treatment, cortisone should be combined with other immunosuppressive drugs to avoid health problems. In the case of severe side effects, you should seek medical advice. Under no circumstances should you discontinue the drug yourself or reduce the dose – this can even worsen the health problems.

Prednisolone: ​​Influence on the psyche possible as a side effect

In general, all drugs with cortisone can affect the psyche. However, this side effect occurs particularly frequently with fluorinated glucocorticoids, such as dexamethasone. However, long-term and high-dose use of other glucocorticoids such as prednisolone can also trigger symptoms such as depression, inner restlessness, mood swings or states of euphoria.

Existing depression and mood swings can also be intensified by taking cortisone preparations.

Contraindications: Who Should Not Take Prednisolone?

Under certain conditions, one should refrain from using drugs with prednisolone:

If you are allergic to prednisolone, this active ingredient must not be taken.

There are situations in which the body depends on a well-functioning immune system in order to be protected against infections. Therefore, in the case of acute viral infections (such as Cold sores or chickenpox) no medication with cortisone should be taken.

You should avoid taking it about eight weeks before or after vaccinations with live vaccines. Preparations containing cortisone can also affect the effectiveness of other vaccinations. You should therefore consult your doctor if you are about to be vaccinated.

During pregnancy, prednisolone should only be taken if it is considered absolutely necessary by a doctor. Local application is harmless.

It is generally safe to take while breastfeeding, higher doses should be taken three to four hours before breastfeeding. Topical application to the breasts should be avoided.

Since prednisolone interferes with the body’s sugar metabolism, it should not be taken if you have a chronic metabolic disease such as diabetes mellitus.

People with high blood pressure that is difficult to control should avoid therapy with prednisolone. If it is nevertheless necessary, regular medical check-ups are essential.

In the presence of osteoporosis, the active ingredient should not be taken.

In addition, ophthalmological checks should be carried out in order to quickly identify side effects in the eye area, such as the development of a cataract or glaucoma.

Despite many warnings and possible side effects, it should not be forgotten that cortisone is a hormone that is essential for survival. Treatment with prednisolone can relieve many chronic and acute diseases very well.

Interactions possible

Interactions with other medications can occur when taking prednisolone. These include painkillers (such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, NSAIDs for short), blood pressure medication (ACE inhibitors), diuretics, certain Antibiotics (rifampicin) and diabetes medications such as insulin or oral antidiabetics.

In general, the list of drugs that can lead to interactions when taken at the same time as prednisolone is long. When taking prednisolone with other active ingredients, the doctor treating you or the specialist staff at the pharmacy should always be consulted.

Updated: 03/09/2023



Author: Marina Hochdorfer; revised: jasmine smoke