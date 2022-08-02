Visit of the prefect Castrese De Rosa yesterday to the Ravenna hospital. Tiziano Carradori, general director of Ausl Romagna, Mattia Altini, health director of Ausl Romagna, Francesca Bravi, director of the Ravenna hospital unit, Roberta Mazzoni, director of the Ravenna District, did the honors of the house in the aula magna. In the great hall, crowded with hospital health workers, the prefect was shown the most important projects put in place, starting with the new emergency room, the important synergy with the University of Bologna regarding the courses of study and the important organizational effort during the pandemic was represented by those present. The prefect delivered a letter to the general manager to be extended to all operators as a testimony of the strong appreciation and gratitude for the team work carried out by everyone in this difficult phase. Finally, he gave a plaque of gratitude to Dr. Bravi for the work done so far. The prefect’s visit continued in the hospital wards and in the classrooms and laboratories of the degree course of Medicine.