The symptoms of Long Covid are still little studied but the phenomenon should not be underestimated. To say it is the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco who analyzes the data on the trend of the Coronavirus in Italy: “There is a narrative oriented towards a trivialization of the disease – he explains – thinking that it is only a flu does not help”.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on What we know about Long Covid, the long-term effects of the Coronavirus

If on the one hand the data concerning the spread of Covid they show us a constant situation, albeit with a wide spread of the virus, on the other hand, the long-term consequences for many subjects who have contracted it are worrying. It is as explained by virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco who, in commenting on the data on the Coronavirus situation in Italy, underlines the importance of never trivialize the virusputting it on the same level as a seasonal flu.

“Covid monitoring data – the words of Pregliasco – show a constant situation, with slight variations. A reduction in the incidence of the number of cases is observed but what is not appreciated is an Rt which remains high, even if fortunately always below the epidemic threshold of 1, but a value that highlights the possibility of a continuous presence of Sars-CoV -2 among us”. According to the virologist in summary “we are therefore still in a situation of wide circulation of the virus”.

Eyes must therefore remain vigilant, also and above all on another phenomenon which is that of Long Covid, so far underestimated, but considered by scientists to be a problem with important implications for the future. “It is a series of imprecise, uncharacteristic symptoms – continues Pregliasco – confusing with many others, fibromyalgia in primis, but not only. There is therefore a difficulty in framing the actual dimension of the problem. Even if the data of the various epidemiological studies actually show that it affects a significant proportion of people, a quarter of the cases “.

For the professor of the University of Milan it is therefore important that the medical, scientific and institutional world deal with Long Covid: “Right – conclude – there is also a narrative oriented towards a trivialization of the disease. Thinking it’s just a flu doesn’t help.”. The positive note concerns the Covid variants which do not have “worse characteristics” than the previous ones.