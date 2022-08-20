Home Health Pregliasco: “Populist say via closed number in Medicina”
Health

Pregliasco: “Populist say via closed number in Medicina”

by admin
Pregliasco: “Populist say via closed number in Medicina”

“Il limited number in Medicine it had a reason to reduce in the past the plethora of subscribers who then could not find a collation. Today, however, we are in difficulty with the number of doctors and therefore it is clear that reasoning must be made taking into account that universities must guarantee those who are enrolled an adequate level of training. However dire so from tomorrow everyone can enroll in Medicine is populist“Thus at beraking latest news Salute virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the State University of Milan and health director of Irccs Galeazzi, intervening in the debate around a possible revision of the barrier to the Faculty of Medicine also present in some electoral programs of the parties.

“The quizzes are questionable – underlines the doctor – and do not select the most prepared children. So you should think about how to improve accessthe hypothesis of a dam in the second year could be a step forward “.

See also  5 things to do now to lose weight and speed up your metabolism after the age of 40

You may also like

“This is not my real face”

Following the “Uncharted Adventure” live-action movie, “Days Gone”...

Vaccination obligation and adverse reactions: the League’s plan

From victim to executioner, here is Cult of...

Merano, school village gym closed – Merano

Food recall, ice creams withdrawn: what they found...

Poisonous fish in our seas, beware of 4...

Samsung is said to have a new fingerprint...

Mosquitoes, today the World Day of the “most...

If you have blood sugar in the summer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy