Pregnancy in the uterus outside the abdomen, successful delivery – Medicine

She gave birth to a baby girl after a pregnancy with a herniated uterus, i.e. inside a large hernia outside the abdominal cavity. A case considered “high risk” that was resolved in Turin. A note from the Città della Salute points out that “in the world, in more than 50 years, only 16 cases of full-term pregnancies in a uterus herniated outside the abdomen have been described, and not all of them with a good outcome”. The 43-year-old woman was in her fifth pregnancy. Mother and baby are fine.

The woman, originally from the province of Cuneo, had been hospitalized in the Sant’Anna hospital in Turin in the university gynecology and obstetrics department directed by Chiara Benedetto. MRI confirmed the suspicion of a large abdominal wall hernia complicated by the presence of the pregnant uterus within the ‘sac’ outside the abdomen. At the thirty-seventh week of pregnancy, a team made up of Chiara Benedetto, Luca Marozio and Maurizio Giarola performed a caesarean section using intraoperative ultrasound control. The woman thus gave birth to a girl weighing 2,240 grams. A second team (Francesco Moro and Luca Grasso) proceeded with the simultaneous reconstruction of the abdominal wall with the use of a biological prosthesis. The new mother was discharged after six days. The little daughter, they inform from the hospital, is “in excellent condition”.

“It is a miraculous intervention – comments Giovanni La Valle, Director General of the Città della Salute – which allowed the mother and newborn to be saved. Once again, the Città della Salute of Turin confirms that it is an excellence at the Piedmontese and Italian level in all fields of health. Congratulations to the synergistic work of the numerous teams that participated in this extraordinary multi-specialist intervention”.

