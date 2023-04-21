Home » Pregnancy makes you old in a short time, but you can recover: the latest discovery
Pregnancy makes you old in a short time, but you can recover: the latest discovery

Live a fort stresssuch as emergency surgery, pregnancy, or a severe form of Covid-19, can make you age prematurely: this increase in biological age, however, is fortunately reversible. This is demonstrated by a study conducted on mice and humans, the first to highlight how biological age is something fluid that does not always advance in a linear manner. The results are published in the journal Cell Metabolism by an international research group coordinated by James White of the Duke University School of Medicine and Vadim Gladyshev of the Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Their work is based on the use of a new generation of epigenetic biological clocks that evaluate aging on the basis of the chemical modifications that coat the DNA over time, changing its expression. Thanks to these molecular tools, they went on to evaluate the fluctuations in biological age following highly stressful stimuli. They did it both in people (for example after surgery, pregnancy or a serious Covid-19 infection) and in mice (which, among other experiments, also underwent parabiosis operations, in which two animals of different ages were artificially united for a few months in order to mix their blood).

The results demonstrate that these highly stressful events can increase biological age within a short time (days or months), but the process is transient and can be reversed after a recovery period.

“The finding implies that severe stress increases mortality, at least in part, by increasing biological age,” Gladyshev explains. “This idea immediately suggests that mortality can be decreased by reducing biological age and that the ability to recover from stress can be a determining factor for good aging and longevity. Finally, biological age could be a useful parameter to evaluate physiological stress».

