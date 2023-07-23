Pregnancy or period? How to distinguish the symptoms and what are the differences of the losses

One of the doubts that grips women the most is knowing how to distinguish the symptoms of menstruation from those of a pregnancy, this is because they are believed to be very similar: in reality they have some differences that it is good to know.

I symptoms of a pregnancy have some fundamental differences from those of the Mensesand it is good to know this to avoid panicking and confusing the two.

We are facing one of the questions that women ask themselves the most, both those who want to get pregnant and those who fear an unexpected pregnancy, often get confused.

The difference between pregnancy symptoms and menstrual symptoms

When a woman has her period, it has a pretty identifiable set of symptoms. Chief among them is abdominal pain! Generally when you have your period you feel a twinge in the lower abdomen.

Menstruation they can be recognized by blood losses, it is a real flow, which can clearly be of different entities. There is also a change in mood, one tends to be more nervous or euphoric, depending on the hormonal change in progress. You also have a feeling of fatigue, you feel more tired for no apparent reason.

Symptoms of pregnancyhowever, they are different. First there is the disappearance of the menstrual cycle, this is the first alarm bell that could indicate that you are pregnant. Although it is important to know that there are other reasons why periods disappear.

The breasts are much more sensitive, generally there is swelling of the breasts and pain in the nipples, the body is preparing for lactation. Then there is nausea, which not all women feel, it is generally morning and in some cases very acute, this also depends on hormonal changes.

Finally there is the increase in the frequency with which you go to the bathroom to urinate, pregnant women immediately feel the sensation of the swollen bladder and go to the bathroom much more often. This is caused by changes in blood flow as well as increased stress on the kidneys. In general, therefore, we are faced with different symptoms.

Although there is a tendency to overlap them, especially as regards abdominal pain it must be said that in pregnancy it is a nuisance that can last for weeks while when you have a period it disappears after a few days. If you suspect you are pregnant, it is always a good idea to consult a doctor and carry out a pregnancy test.

