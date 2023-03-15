15 early tests in comparison: from very good to bad Early pregnancy tests are designed to determine whether a woman is pregnant or not – a few days before her period would be missed if she were pregnant. But not all early tests bring certainty. This is the conclusion reached by our colleagues from Swiss health tip, who had 15 tests checked by the Central Laboratory of German Pharmacists. The overall ratings range from very good to bad.

Tests are designed to detect pregnancy hormone Women who carry out a pregnancy test wet a test stick with their urine. Early tests are designed to detect very low levels of the pregnancy hormone hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) in the urine. If two colored lines are visible on the display, the result is positive – the woman is pregnant. For the test, laboratory workers gave the pregnancy hormone in women’s urine – in an amount that the test should detect according to the manufacturer. Each test was performed three times with freshly prepared solution.

Incorrect or poorly recognizable results Three tests did not respond to the pregnancy hormone in the test urine and gave an incorrect result. They were rated bad overall, but are not available in Germany. Three other tests showed a second line, but it was only visible with a magnifying glass. The health tip rated these products as insufficient.





Very good early tests also available in Germany Nine tests showed a correct result in the laboratory, which could also be read with the naked eye. Six products were rated Very Good – the result was very easy to recognize for them. Three of the very good ones are also available in Germany: Fifth testearly test (about 9 euros), Clearblue Pregnancy Test with Weekly Determination (around 10 euros) and Clearblue Ultra Frühtest digital (about 9 euros). See also the Weekly Diet that makes you lose Kg fast! Tipp: It’s worth comparing prices. Some online pharmacies offer the tests cheaper than others. Pregnant – now what? Our guide “Hooray, pregnant!” will help you to get relaxed through the coming months.

Pregnant women have an increased need for many vitamins and minerals. Folic acid is especially important. Our test of dietary supplements for pregnant women and women who want to have children will tell you which vitamin tablets expectant mothers really need.