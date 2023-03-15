Home Health Pregnancy tests: Not all early tests provide certainty
by admin
15 early tests in comparison: from very good to bad

Early pregnancy tests are designed to determine whether a woman is pregnant or not – a few days before her period would be missed if she were pregnant. But not all early tests bring certainty.

This is the conclusion reached by our colleagues from Swiss health tip, who had 15 tests checked by the Central Laboratory of German Pharmacists. The overall ratings range from very good to bad.

Tests are designed to detect pregnancy hormone

Women who carry out a pregnancy test wet a test stick with their urine. Early tests are designed to detect very low levels of the pregnancy hormone hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) in the urine. If two colored lines are visible on the display, the result is positive – the woman is pregnant.

For the test, laboratory workers gave the pregnancy hormone in women’s urine – in an amount that the test should detect according to the manufacturer. Each test was performed three times with freshly prepared solution.

Incorrect or poorly recognizable results

Three tests did not respond to the pregnancy hormone in the test urine and gave an incorrect result. They were rated bad overall, but are not available in Germany. Three other tests showed a second line, but it was only visible with a magnifying glass. The health tip rated these products as insufficient.

Very good early tests also available in Germany

Nine tests showed a correct result in the laboratory, which could also be read with the naked eye. Six products were rated Very Good – the result was very easy to recognize for them. Three of the very good ones are also available in Germany: Fifth testearly test (about 9 euros), Clearblue Pregnancy Test with Weekly Determination (around 10 euros) and Clearblue Ultra Frühtest digital (about 9 euros).

Tipp: It’s worth comparing prices. Some online pharmacies offer the tests cheaper than others.

Pregnant – now what?

  • Our guide “Hooray, pregnant!” will help you to get relaxed through the coming months.
  • Pregnant women have an increased need for many vitamins and minerals. Folic acid is especially important. Our test of dietary supplements for pregnant women and women who want to have children will tell you which vitamin tablets expectant mothers really need.

Which can affect the result

There are a variety of reasons why pregnancy tests give incorrect results, such as misuse, old tests, or improperly stored tests. Certain medications such as hormone preparations, ovarian cysts or a recent pregnancy can also falsify the result.

Tipp: If the result of an early test is unclear or negative, test again after you have missed your period. For detection, the hCG level in the urine must be sufficiently high. If a test is negative despite the absence of a menstrual period, you should have a gynecologist clarify why you are not having a period.

