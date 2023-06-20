Pregnancy: the diet to follow every trimester. What to eat to better face the sweet wait

Good nutrition is also essential during pregnancy: what to eat each trimester to always stay on top.

Pregnancy is one of the most important moments in a woman’s life and requires special attention to nutrition.

Nutrition during pregnancy must be healthy and balanced to ensure the right supply of nutrients and nutrients for the correct development of the fetus. Each period is different and the diet must be scrupulous and attentive to the different needs of the new mother and the growing child. TO The Corriere della Sera, the nutritionist Ilenia Greco has provided the right information: here are some tips.

The pregnancy diet, advice for expectant mothers

How should I feed myself during pregnancy? A question that many women ask for fear of not providing the right amount of nutrients to the fetus and themselves. Dr. Ilenia Greco has provided very valid explanations on the matter: here they are all.

Nutrition during pregnancy, what should you eat? – Tantasalute.itDuring the first quarter, the nutrition of the woman who faces a pregnancy must include the intake of foods rich in: folic acid, vitamin D and proteins. A lack of folic acid could cause neural malformations in the fetus, while vitamin D is essential for the baby’s bone health and formation. Furthermore, proteins are essential for the growth of the fetus and for the maintenance of the mother’s muscle tissue second quarter, it is important to increase your intake of calcium, iron and vitamin C. Calcium is important for the formation of bones in the fetus, while iron is essential for blood production. Vitamin C also helps the body absorb iron. Finally, in third quarterthe diet must be rich in foods that provide energy such as fruit, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins such as fish, eggs and chicken.

In general, it is important to avoid foods that are fatty, too sugary, or high in salt during pregnancy. Alcohol and smoking must also be avoided as they can cause irreparable harm to the fetus.

In addition to nutrition, it is also important to pay attention to the amount of food eaten during pregnancy. It is not necessary to eat for two, but rather adopt amore balanced and rational diet. This means that you should avoid overeating or undereating, in order to ensure the right amount of energy, protein, vitamins and minerals to the fetus without jeopardizing the health of the mother.

It is also important during pregnancy drink a lot of water to keep the body hydrated and promote the proper functioning of the digestive system. It is recommended that you drink at least eight glasses of water a day and avoid carbonated, sugary or alcoholic beverages.

