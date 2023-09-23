Pregnant women can take these medications

Having a good medical contact is particularly important for women who are chronically ill and become pregnant. Image: Picture Alliance

Pregnant women are often told that they shouldn’t take any medication at all. This is harmful to the unborn child. Is that correct? And what should you do if you get sick with a child in your stomach?

As if pregnancy, at least temporarily, wasn’t physically demanding enough for women, they are often still told: No matter whether it’s a sore throat, a runny nose or a headache – if you’re carrying a child, you’re not allowed to take any medication. So the expectant mothers torture themselves, drink tea and hope for relief. For many people, the fear of harming their child is so deep that they will endure anything. Many doctors also struggle with great uncertainty when it comes to the question: What medicines can pregnant women take?

The main background for all these fears and questions is that “every doctor has already had contact with the term Contergan,” says Professor Christof Schaefer, former head of the Pharmacovigilance and Advisory Center for Embryonal Toxicology at the Charité (or “Embryotox” for short). “The Contergan case,” says Schaefer, “has shown for the first time that there are side effects not only for the patient, but also for the unborn child. These were dramatic consequences that led to a rethink around the world.”

