A high concentration of lithium in drinking water taken during pregnancy could be related to an increased risk of children developing autism spectrum disorders. This disturbing result emerges from a study, published in the Journal of American Medical Association Pediatricsled by scientists fromUniversity of California a The Angels and of Yale University School of Public Health. The team, led by Beate Ritz e Zeyan Liewevaluated the correlation between lithium in drinking water drunk during pregnancy and the risk of developing autism after birth.

Scholars have analyzed the lithium levels in 151 public aqueducts in Denmark, which account for the water supply for about half of the country’s population. Lithium, the experts explain, can have effects on mood, so much so that some compounds derived from the substance have been used as a treatment for depression and bipolar disorders. During pregnancy, however, exposure to lithium could be associated with a higher risk of miscarriage and heart abnormalities or defects.

Link between lithium and autism

The researchers found that this substance could also affect a molecular pathway involved in neurodevelopment and autism. “Any contaminant in drinking water can affect the developing brain – he claims Ritz – deserves close scrutiny. In the near future, anthropogenic sources of lithium in water may become more widespread due to the use and disposal of lithium batteries in landfills with the potential to contaminate underground aquifers.”.

Previous research has shown that taking lithium can promote the onset of neuropsychiatric disorders onset in adulthood, but until now the effects of this pollutant on pregnant women and fetuses had not been explored. In this investigation, the team used a national database of patients with psychiatric disorders and the residential addresses of pregnant mothers between 1997 and 2013.

The diagnosis

The experts then compared information on 12,799 children who had received a diagnosis of autism and 63,681 healthy patients. After taking into account socioeconomic factors and exposure to air pollution, the authors found that increased lithium levels in the supplies that supplied drinking water were associated with a higher likelihood of developing autism. In particular, the researchers report, children born in neighborhoods with the highest contamination were correlated with a 46 percent higher risk of receiving an autism diagnosis compared to their peers residing in areas less polluted by lithium.

This effect seemed more evident for those living in urban areas than for children growing up in rural areas. “Denmark, where the consumption of bottled water is among the lowest in Europe – he comments Liew – it was an ideal study model for this investigation. The country also has a robust system of measuring the presence of metals and contaminants in the water supply system. Our results are therefore based on high-quality data, but are limited to Danish databases, so they should be replicated in other populations and in larger areas.”