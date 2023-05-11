Home » Premature babies: which vaccines to get?
Premature babies: which vaccines to get?

I am the mother of a premature baby (born at 35 weeks). Must the same timing be followed for mandatory vaccinations as for those born at full term? For vaccines such as rotavirus, which are recommended, are there more risks or are they still recommended? And, finally, are there any more vaccines or prophylaxis, again with respect to full-term babies, to be carried out?

Premature infants must receive all the vaccines envisaged by the current National Vaccine Plan, according to the same timing and methods of administration as term infants.

