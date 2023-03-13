Fight premature ejaculation with exercise it can have the same effects as drugs. The news is contained in a meta-analysis carried out by Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge in the United Kingdom. In fact, physical activity strengthens the pelvic floor, whose weakness is one of the main causes of this problem, which affects around 4 million people aged between 18 and 60 in Italy alone, 25-30% of the male population. The most important fact is that, among other things, physical activity not only doesn’t have the side effects that all drugs have but it is extremely good for health.

Fight premature ejaculation: physical activity same results as dapoxetine

The researchers at the British research center analyzed the data contained in 54 different studies carried out on the subject. For example, running for half an hour five times a day has the same effect as dapoxetinea commonly prescribed drug for sufferers of premature ejaculation. The results were published in the scientific journal Trends in Urology and Men’s Health.

Pelvic floor exercises are the best

Pelvic floor exercises, much practiced by those who do yoga o pilatessucceed in the enterprise of multiplying the time of ejaculation three times in those who perform them very often.

Fight premature ejaculation: exercise does not give side effects, but only benefits

“The lack of a clear definition of what PE is or is not has implications in terms of treatment, and there are relatively few effective drugs available,” says the study’s lead author. Lee Smith, professor of public health at Anglia Ruskin University. “There are clear indications that exercise, including running and activating the pelvic floor muscles, is showing promise in several studies. Given that drugs often have side effects, it seems that, after all, the best medicine for preventing premature ejaculation may lie in physical exercise. However, this statement needs new ad hoc studies.

Fight premature ejaculation: few medicines on the market

The working group monitored the information of nearly 3,500 men from all over the world. There are few medications to treat the condition, other than the drug dapoxetine. This medicine is taken one to three hours before sexual intercourse. Doctors also recommend local anesthetics, which however make you lose sensitivity and therefore pleasure.

Individual or couple psychotherapy also works

The research also looked at approaches using various forms of psychotherapy, including sex therapy and couples therapy, which have shown generally positive results in delaying the time to ejaculation.

