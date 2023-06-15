Home » Premature ejaculation: with these exercises you last longer
Premature ejaculation: with these exercises you last longer

Premature ejaculation: with these exercises you last longer

Premature ejaculation exercises. Other than magic pills, the Kegel exercises they are the extra weapon against thepremature ejaculation. In Italy alone, 4,000,000 men are affected. Who in occasional form, who instead chronic.

Premature ejaculation exercises to strengthen and relax the pelvic muscles

It is a series of exercises to strengthen and relax the muscles located in the pelvic area. This special physical activity can prolong the embrace up to a couple of minutes. Pelvic floor muscles they are activated when a man holds his pee where he started to pee or when he tightens the ring around his anus. Another studio he had promoted physical activity in general to address this problem. The best disciplines are yoga and pilates.

A video with exercises for premature ejaculation has caused a boom in Google searches

Recently un video sul social network Twitter which talked about Kegel exercises to last longer got millions of views in a short time. Consequentially searches on Google have increased significantlywith a +250% in less than three months.

Kegel exercises also useful against erectile dysfunction

Experts also recommend these exercises in case of erectile dysfunction. With this physical activity, men can strengthen the muscles that support an erection and improve blood flow to the penis.

The Pelvic floor exercises strengthen the ischiocavernosus and bulbospongiosus muscles. They are essential for the production and maintenance of an erection and for ejaculation. Over time Kegels can give the practitioner the ability to contract these muscles and ejaculate on command.

Exercises for premature ejaculation also promoted by an Italian study

While there is a lot of talk about it for women especially for postpartum rehabilitation, there are still too few men who practice them. Now several experts assure that in just two weeks of exercises it is possible to improve significantly the situation in those suffering from premature ejaculation.

An Italian study, however, claims that it takes three months. The researchers analyzed the data of about forty people who have always had problems with premature ejaculation. The results showed that 83% gained control of their ejaculatory reflex. But there’s more. More than eight out of ten gained two minutes and forty seconds on average, when at the start of the study they averaged about 39 seconds. You can read the results in the scientific journal Therapeutic Advances in Urology.

