PREMATURITY DAY: ALL THE INITIATIVES AND APPOINTMENTS ORGANIZED FOR THE ANNIVERSARY OF NOVEMBER 17

Il November 17 if you celebrate the 15th edition of “World Prematurity Day”, which will see doctors, nurses, families and volunteers from all over the world united for premature babies. In Italy, over 25,000 newborns are born prematurely (before the 37th week of gestation) every year (around 6.3% of the total). In Ferrara, in 2022 preterm newborns were 6.9% of the total (116 out of 1658 total births), a slight decrease compared to previous years. Also the University Hospital, the Municipality and the “Nati Prima” Association of Ferrara have joined the anniversary, organizing various initiatives.

THE PLANNED INITIATIVES. After the conference which was held on 11 November in the Aula Magna of the University Hospital of Ferrara (“Preterm birth in Ferrara – Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) yesterday, today and tomorrow”) il 17 November the “Nati Prima Odv” Association will be present at entrance 1 of the Cona Hospital – from 8.30 to 15.00 – with an information point and fundraising for the promotion of the various projects, first of all the scholarship to support the presence of the Psychologist within the NICU.

On the same day the NICU and Neonatology will be open to the grandparents of hospitalized children, starting from 3.30 pm (by appointment).

The Nati Prima Association together with “Mother’s Hands”who have also been alongside the Operational Unit for years, will distribute a small gift to the hospitalized children.

From 5.30 pm “Nati Prima” will be present with fundraising market in Piazza della Repubblica in Ferrara. Thanks to the patronage of the Municipality on November 17th, starting at 6 pm, the Estense Castle will be lit up in purple in the presence of the Councilor for Social Policies Cristina Coletti. An aperitif will follow together with the families at “Streat Taglieri e Bicchieri” in via della Luna 30.

BORN FIRST is an Association that he has been collaborating for 13 years with the Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara. It was born in 2010 from the experience of two parents from our NICU, who were joined over time by volunteers and operators from the department, in order to provide support to other families. The continuous collaboration has allowed the realization of numerous fundamental projects for the Operational Unit, for the children and for the parents: first of all a scholarship, which the Association has supported since 2012 to guarantee the presence of a psychologist who has allowed to extend support to parents not only during hospitalization but also after discharge.

SOME DATA. Depending on the gestational age, preterm infants may have varying degrees of immaturity in the growth and development of their organs. In general, the more premature the baby, the greater the possibility of complications.

All premature babies, especially those with extremely low weight, require care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) and specific pathways, even after discharge. For this reason, November 17th has become one of the most important events to raise awareness among public opinion and institutions about preterm births.

This event in Italy is supported by the Italian Society of Neonatology which with Vivere (National Coordination of Neonatology Associations) together with EFCNI (European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants) involves the various Municipalities and Hospitals. The purple color and a thread where 9 full-sized white socks and one small purple one are hanging, remind you that one in every 10 children in the world is born prematurely and are the symbol of this day.

The theme chosen for this year is “simple gestures, BIG RESULTS” which promotes the immediate skin-to-skin contact of newborns with their parents, which must be guaranteed to everyone, everywhere.

