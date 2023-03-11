Laura Corsico, Medical Director of the IST Center (Sexually Transmitted Infections) of the Infectious Diseases Complex Unit of the ASST Monza based in Muggiò, answered the questions of ilfattoquotidiano.it

From 2019 also in Italy the PrEPa drug that prevents the spread ofHIV. The portion of the population that knows this prophylaxis, however, is still rather limited in our country, and access to therapy is not for everyone. The doctor Laura CorsicaMedical Director of the IST Center (Sexually Transmitted Infections) of the Infectious Diseases Complex Unit of ASST Monza based in Muggiò, answered the questions of ilfattoquotidiano.it.

What is PrEP?

PrEP stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis and is taking a drug to prevent the HIV virus, if people become infected during sexual intercourse, from taking hold in the body.

How effective is it?

Depending on the studies, there is talk of an efficacy of 98-99%. It can be taken in two ways: one tablet a day or on demand (as needed) which means 2 tablets from 24 to a maximum of 2 hours before theoretical sexual intercourse and, exactly 24 hours later, one pill for two days following the last time you had sex. However, intake is time-bound, so it’s an effective therapy if done well and consciously. The on-demand regimen is only for men: women cannot take it as needed due to issues of penetration and diffusion of the drug in the tissues.

Can everyone get PrEP?

The guidelines say that all people who have potentially risky sexual activity can access PrEP, but it is not a therapy that can be given without having discussed it with the patient. It is a drug for which there are also side effects – mostly affecting the kidneys – which need to be monitored, and it only works against HIV, it has no effect on other sexually transmitted infections. There are people who can’t tolerate the idea of ​​getting infected and catching syphilis or chlamydia, so it’s a good idea to keep using condoms even if they’re on PrEP.

Have requests for unprotected sex increased since PrEP?

Some patients report feeling an external pressure in this sense, so they start prophylaxis, and it is here that I insist on awareness: when you use a condom, you also protect yourself from other infections, it being understood that you have total protection if they are use the precautions also for oral intercourse. The freedom to choose should remain. If people feel forced into PrEP or else they can no longer access a relationship, it becomes a stretch.

On the contrary, is there also distrust towards those on PrEP?

It’s been pointed out to us that there’s this idea that if you’re on PrEP it means you go all out. It is the same thing that was said in the past about the condom. PrEP is supposed to make sex more enjoyable.

There are those who contest the risk of taking responsibility away from other diseases in the promotion of PrEP.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health speak of a decrease in general terms of sexually transmitted infections, except in the MSM (Men who have sex with men, ed) segment of the population where they have instead increased. It is true that we went looking for them more, because those who do PrEP are tested with quarterly checks which the rest of the population does not access. When done right, prophylaxis could actually be an advantage since it allows for earlier cure and healing, and thus limiting the spread of infections.

Someone reports the difficulty in accessing controls on a regular basis, also due to the longer times due to Covid-19.

In our center we have not had any difficulties of this type so far. I also consider PrEP a handy prophylaxis. Those who do that on demand can also decide to skip some monitoring: if from the last check made to the next one they have not run any risks, we can lengthen the times a little and do quarterly exams instead of quarterly.

Why can the drug only be prescribed by an infectious disease specialist and not by a general practitioner?

The infectious disease specialist has been handling these drugs for some time, he knows how to manage them, and then there is a protocol behind it: at the moment of the prescription I see the person, I monitor them, I do the tests relating to the other STIs. If access were also to the general practitioner, this piece could be lost. We also note a difficulty on the part of general practitioners in addressing issues of sexuality. This is also confirmed by users, who in some cases cannot get tests related to STIs prescribed because they are told that there is no need to do them, as if the patients did not have a sexual sphere.

Some associations call PrEP a privilege because not everyone can afford it.

Objectively, it doesn’t have an indifferent cost: a pack of 30 tablets costs around 60 euros. On the other hand, I think that gratuity can be counterproductive.

How come?

It’s a therapy that protects me from an infection that I don’t have and don’t want to have, I think it’s more appropriate that there is a participation on the part of the user. Gratuity, as demonstrated by studies conducted in other fields, such as psychology, does not help because one does not take responsibility for what one is doing. If I paid for it out of my own pocket, I think about using it correctly several times. Perhaps I would lower the price, even if it should be explained to people that all the checks related to STIs and which are guaranteed free of charge actually cost much more than those 60 euros.

Is there still little talk of PrEP in Italy?

The upper floors are talking about it, indeed they are asking that it become the responsibility of the National Health Service. Let’s not forget that health care is regional, so the territory must be looked at, and we must consider what needs we have with respect to the population. In Lombardy there is PrEP, not in all of Italy, this is a fact. The demand is always higher, then it is true that the vast majority of people who do PrEP belong to the LGBTQ+ community. Also in our center we follow a hundred patients and only 4 are heterosexual, two of which are women.

What age target do you have?

30-50 years old. What is said by users is that young people use condoms less and less, but they are not aware of the issue. From a certain point of view I say that it is culturally logical since they have not lived through the years of important AIDS, and they think that even if they get infected they can cure themselves, which is partly true, but from the point of view of health policy obviously not works. We should also access that age group that is less inclined to protection.

Are there any ideas in the pipeline about this?

A few things are moving in Lombardy. This year a rapid testing project will start in the area managed by lay people, i.e. not by health workers, in collaboration with the ASST and with the IST centres. Free HIV and syphilis testing will be offered in local settings, such as discos and meeting places. This is on the basis of what has been done in Northern Europe, where it has been demonstrated that extensive testing operations work. It is clear that then there must be a link with the service in charge because when I find a positive I have to know where to go.

As far as the center of Muggiò is concerned, are there new projects under development?

PrEP is now part of the job for us: a beautiful and interesting part. With regard to prevention, on the other hand, we periodically make openings with free access for the execution of the rapid test, and with our colleagues from Monza we have prevention projects in the field, generally in the world of sex workers. We have some ideas for the future with respect to the population that we feel most exposed to risk, with the possibility of carrying out not only prevention but also “inform-active” meetings, taking advantage of the stimulus of the Ministry of Health which says we should go back to education real sexual.