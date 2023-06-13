Home » “Prep prescribed based on HIV risk exposure frequency”
Health

“Prep prescribed based on HIV risk exposure frequency”

by admin
“Prep prescribed based on HIV risk exposure frequency”

(beraking latest news) – “Prep, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, is indicated for healthy subjects at high risk of being exposed to HIV. The assumption of this treatment, which is prescribed by the infectious disease specialist after a phase of counseling and discussion with the subject, can be carried out in two ways: the continuous one and the on-demand one”, as needed. “Depending on the frequency of exposure to risk, and needs, to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, the specialist will opt for one or the other method. If the subject who has undergone the Prep comes into contact with the virus, he will be protected from infection ”. This was stated by Laura Borgna, Hospital Care Business Unit and Policy & Market Access Director of Viatris Italia, on the sidelines of the press conference dedicated to issues related to the prevention of HIV infection, organized by Viatris Italia a few weeks after the announcement of the reimbursement of the Prep , prophylaxis treatment based on emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil, produced by Mylan, a group company.

“The reimbursement of the Prep – concludes Borgna – is an important step in the fight against the spread of the virus because it also allows the most vulnerable portion of the population at risk – who had limited access to this prevention option due to its cost, including for example young people – to be able to use them without any economic barriers”.

See also  Study suggests mild stroke patients will get worse - Medicine

You may also like

Depression, how to recognize the symptoms in adolescents...

30 kg sarcoma removed, the largest in Europe...

Brain tumor removed on a nursing mother –...

Augias against the national mourning for Berlusconi, then...

Abductor machine: panoramica a tema fitness

AIDS, infectious disease specialist Gori: “Prep not only...

The big Berlin plan for the hot summer

‘Let’s save public health’, 15 demonstrations in 34...

Weever: Poisonous fish on the North Sea and...

Vitamin C, why fill it up (even) in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy