If you have a lot of leftover vegetables in the fridge, simply prepare one of these delicious recipes for colorful vegetable stir-fry with potatoes. This is a great way to use up the veggies and add a large dose of vitamins to the diet.

Colorful vegetable pan with potatoes: simple and delicious dishes

There’s nothing quite like a complete dish in one pan, and these delicious recipes hit the spot. They’re full of colorful, hearty, and healthy treats that are easy enough to make for dinner or a quick brunch.

Colorful vegetable pan with potatoes, carrots and snow peas

This simple dish can be made as a main course or as an excellent side dish that goes with almost anything.

Preparation: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

10 small potatoes

1 large pepper

100 g snow peas

1/2 shallot

1/2 medium onion

1 clove of garlic

olive oil

BBQ seasoning

Herbs of Provence

salt and pepper

Parsely

Preparation:

Clean the small potatoes and place them with their skins in boiling salted water. Let them cook for about 15-20 minutes. They shouldn’t be very soft. Drain, then rinse in cold water and cut into 1cm slices without peeling.

While the potatoes are cooking, prepare the remaining ingredients. Cut the peppers into larger cubes. Peel the garlic clove. Cut the shallot and onion into slightly larger cubes as well. Cut off the ends of the sugar snap peas and cut each piece in half.

Heat the olive oil in a pan and lightly sauté the halved clove of garlic along with the diced shallots.

Add the potato slices to the pan and fry them over high heat until golden brown. Season them with salt and pepper.

Then add the diced peppers and cook for a few minutes.

Add the snow peas and onion and fry the dish for another 2-3 minutes.

Finally, season the dish with the grill spices and herbs de Provence and toss everything through.

Serve warm, garnished with parsley.

Mediterranean vegetable pan with sweet potatoes

This tasty sweet potato casserole is a very tasty dish with a Mediterranean flavor.

Preparation: 10 mins

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

650 g sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

200 g mozzarella balls

1 small pomegranate

70 g pitted green olives

120 g Spinat

1 small onion

2 lemon slices

2 cloves of garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 TL Chilipulver (optional)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil for frying

Preparation:

Heat the olive oil in a large pan. Add the diced sweet potatoes and sauté, turning occasionally, about 15 minutes.

When almost cooked, set aside and add the diced onion and spinach to the pan.

When the spinach is sautéed, add the chopped garlic and stir.

Season the dish with salt, pepper and a pinch of chilli powder to taste.

Serve the vegetable pan garnished with mozzarella balls, pomegranate seeds, green olives and lemon wedges.

Vegan potato pan with vegetables and tofu

The vegetable stir-fry with potatoes is such a tasty meal! You can also prepare it with pre-cooked potatoes and any kind of vegetables you can find in the kitchen. Let your imagination run wild! Everything is allowed in the pan!

Preparation: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

250 g waxy potatoes

150g sweet potatoes

1 onion

1 clove of garlic

10 Rosenkohlsprossen

10 cherry tomatoes

1 Paprika

200 g smoked tofu

1 handful of fresh spinach

Olive oil for frying

Preparation: