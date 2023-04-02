Home Health Prepare the simple appetizer in a different way
Prepare the simple appetizer in a different way

by admin
Stuffed eggs are the perfect appetizer for the Easter table, but you can also prepare them all year round as they are always popular. They are prepared so quickly and there are a multitude of variations. And when Easter is over and there are a lot of colorful eggs left, you can easily use them with these delicious recipes.

Stuffed Eggs: Tasty variations on the simple appetizer

If you like eating boiled eggs, then here are interesting and tasty variants that you should try. Not only do these recipes look beautiful, they taste fabulous too. You can serve these delicious appetizers to your guests on different occasions or enjoy them as a healthy snack throughout the day.

Stuffed eggs with cream cheese

Easy recipe for stuffed eggs with cream cheese

The cream cheese makes the filling for these classic stuffed eggs extra creamy and rich. This recipe is perfect for Easter brunch or a spring party.

Preparation: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 mins

Servings: 16 Stk.

Ingredients:

  • 8 large eggs
  • 3 tablespoons mayo, or more as needed
  • 1 tbsp cream cheese, softened
  • 1 tsp white vinegar
  • 1/2 TL Dijon-Senf
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper
  • salt, to taste
  • Freshly ground pepper, to taste
  • Peppers for garnish

Preparation:

  • Put the eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring them to a boil and let them simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, drain and let cool under cold running water before peeling. You can also use the Easter eggs if you like.
  • Halve the peeled eggs lengthwise and scoop out the yolks in a bowl. Blend them with the mayonnaise, cream cheese, vinegar, mustard and cayenne until smooth. Flavor them with salt and pepper. If the mixture seems too dry, add some mayo.
  • Generously fill the egg white halves with the yolk mixture using a spoon or piping bag.
  • Sprinkle the tops with paprika and serve chilled.
Boiled eggs stuffed with mushrooms

Tasty, boiled eggs stuffed with mushrooms

Stuffed eggs with mushrooms are a perfect healthy recipe that is popular with people of all ages.

Preparation: 10 mins

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Servings: 10 Stk.

Ingredients:

  • 5 large eggs
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 small onion
  • 200 grams of mushrooms
  • 2 heaped tsp mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves or a little less dried thyme
  • Salt and black pepper to taste
  • chives for sprinkling

Preparation:

  • Boil the eggs for 10 minutes and cut them in half lengthwise after they have completely cooled.
  • Scoop out the yolks with a spoon and mash them with a fork.
  • Cut the onion into small cubes and the mushrooms into 5mm thick slices.
  • Heat a tablespoon of oil in a large skillet, add the onion and cook over low heat until soft and translucent, 7 minutes. Place them in a bowl and set aside.
  • Increase the heat and add the second tablespoon of oil and the mushrooms, evenly distribute in the pan and sauté without stirring for 3 minutes. When well browned, stir and sauté 7 more minutes until tender. It is important that the moisture evaporates so that the filling does not become too runny.
  • Chop the onion and mushrooms in the food processor. However, they should not be pureed and should be completely smooth.
  • Mix this mixture with the egg yolks, mayonnaise and thyme and season with lemon juice, salt and pepper.
  • Stuff the egg whites with the filling and sprinkle with chives.

Delicious stuffed eggs with avocado

Prepare healthy, boiled eggs with avocado yourself

These Stuffed Eggs with Avocado are a tasty twist on the classic. Creamy avocado, fresh lime juice and cilantro combine for a light, mayo-free alternative.

Preparation: 15 minutes

Servings: 12 Stk.

Ingredients:

  • 6 large, boiled eggs
  • 1 avocado halved, seeded and peeled
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh chives
  • 2 tsp freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 pinch garlic powder
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • Smoked Baking Powder
  • Freshly chopped coriander for garnish

Preparation:

  • In a large bowl, mash the cooked egg yolks and avocado with a fork until well combined.
  • Stir in the cilantro, lime juice, chives, and garlic powder.
    Season the mixture with salt and pepper.
  • Using a piping bag or spoon, fill the egg white halves with the avocado mixture.
  • Garnish the appetizer with smoked paprika, finely chopped coriander and freshly ground pepper.

Prepare deviled eggs with tuna

Easy recipe for deviled eggs with tuna

These Creamy Tuna Deviled Eggs are a healthy, quick, and easy finger food. This is the perfect recipe for a quick snack, picnic or party.

Preparation: 5 minutes

Servings: 12 Stk.

Ingredients:

  • 6 hard-boiled eggs
  • 1/2 TL Dill
  • 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt
  • 60 g canned tuna (drained weight)
  • Freshly ground pepper

Preparation:

  • Cut the boiled eggs in half lengthwise and lift out the yolks.
  • In a separate bowl, puree the egg yolks.
  • Add the drained canned tuna, dill, pepper and Greek yogurt and stir to combine.
  • Fill the egg white half with the mixture and garnish with some dill.

