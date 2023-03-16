Online cooking course: Vegan stocks and sauces

Are you one of those people who value healthy food and often cook for themselves, but still use ready-made products for the broths and sauces they need? Not anymore! Because mostly you use ready-made sauces and bouillon cubes because you just don’t know exactly how to prepare stocks (broths) and sauces yourself – and in such a way that they taste good.

In our vegan stocks and sauces cooking course, you will learn how to prepare the most delicious sauces in vegan quality. No matter what you want to cook in the future, after our course you will know which sauce goes well with it and how you can prepare it professionally – almost without any finished product. Because in our sauce cooking course you will also make the basic ingredients for your sauces yourself: your own margarine, your own vegan cream and your own stock.

From now on you can register at our vegan cooking school Register and get access to all lessons, videos and content of the course for only 24.90 euros Vegan stocks and sauces.

Goodbye bouillon cubes: finally cook stocks and broths yourself

Funds are needed for soups and stews. You can also cook rice, polenta, couscous or millet in stocks – and very important: stocks are the basis of many sauces. This means that the success of a sauce depends not least on the quality of the stock. Stock cubes are often used for this. However, as soon as you have cooked your first stock and made a sauce from it, you will no longer touch stock cubes.

Even if stocks are often made from bones, meat and fish in conventional cooking, we only prepare vegan broths in our vegan online cooking school, e.g. B. from vegetables, but also from mushrooms and algae. The flavors are indescribable!

Our vegan mushroom sauce from the cooking class

Vegan sauces from all over the world

Our vegan sauce cooking course is made up of 35 instructional videos, in which professional chef Jannis explains to you – in theory and in practice – exactly how you can often cook and stir a wide variety of sauces in just a few simple steps. You will deglaze, reduce, strain, bind, taste and discover your passion for sauces.

There are sauces from all over the world and from every category – whether light or dark sauces, cold or warm sauces, pan sauces or seasoning sauces, sauces made from (vegan) dairy products or sauces made from margarine.

There are a total of 26 vegan sauces that you will cook in the course, including the following:

Hollandaise sauce and béarnaise Bechamel White butter Sauce Mornay (cheese sauce) gravy vegetable sauces Mayonnaise and Remoulade

On our journey through the world of sauces there is also

an Argentinian chimichurri, an Indian coconut sauce, a Portuguese peri peri sauce and Garlic mayonnaise from the Levant.

Seasoning sauces such as chutneys, relishes, seasoning oils and ponzu, the Japanese citrus seasoning sauce, are also on the program and can not only please your own family, but also make a very special gift – filled in beautiful glasses or bottles.

Vegan red wine sauce from the cooking class

Make your own sprinkles

Seasoning can be used for probably all dishes. In the trade, it is usually spiced up with extracts or even flavor enhancers. That’s why we make our own seasoning in the cooking class. There’s a vegetable broth powder and an instant roast powder. Both can be used to prepare broths or sauces, but also as savory condiments.

The teaching material

Each of our cooking classes gives you access to the corresponding video for each lesson. In it, chef Jannis will explain to you exactly how to proceed, what to look out for, what alternatives there are and much more. You will also receive a handout for each lesson or category. This is written information that you can download as a PDF.

In it, the most important points of the respective recipe are repeated again and/or you receive further information on the ingredients and their handling. At the end of each lesson or category, you can test your newly acquired knowledge using test questions.

Your certificate after the final test

Once you have completed all the lessons, you can take a 25-question online final test. If you pass this, you will receive a certificate for participating in the respective online cooking course.

We wish you a lot of fun cooking and preparing and a good appetite with all the delicious sauces that will soon be on your table!