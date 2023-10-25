Preparing delicious chestnuts and chestnuts | > – Guide – Cooking

As of: October 24, 2023 2:39 p.m

Whether as a chestnut soup, a noble side dish for roasting, a nutty-sweet dessert or pure and freshly roasted from the oven: How can you prepare chestnuts deliciously and what makes them different from chestnuts?

The chestnut season begins in late autumn. Then the nuts are available fresh at weekly markets and sometimes also in supermarkets. Although the terms chestnut and chestnut are often used interchangeably, there is a difference between the two nuts: chestnuts are usually larger than chestnuts and taste more intense.

A third variety are permanent chestnuts. They are usually not ripe until the end of November and, unlike chestnuts and chestnuts, are not collected from the ground but picked from the tree. Long-life chestnuts last significantly longer than chestnuts. None of these three are directly related to the inedible horse chestnut.

Prepare fresh chestnuts

Healthy snack for autumn and winter: freshly roasted chestnuts.

Before further processing, chestnuts always have to be removed from their hard shell. The best way to do this is to score the top in a cross shape and roast it in the oven at around 180 degrees for about 15 to 20 minutes. The shell and the furry seed skin can then be easily peeled off. Cooked in this way, chestnuts also taste delicious on their own as a healthy snack. Alternatively, you can cook the nuts for about 20 minutes and then peel them. However, the sweet aroma is best preserved when roasting.

Prepare chestnut puree and dessert

Cooked chestnuts can be processed in many different ways. Pure or as a puree, the nuts go perfectly with game, but also with roast goose or duck. To make a puree, after cooking and peeling, lightly caramelize the chestnuts in a pot with a little butter and sugar. Then fill with milk and vegetable stock, puree and season with salt, pepper and nutmeg.

Chestnuts are also popular as a winter dessert: Simmer the cooked and roughly chopped chestnuts with milk, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla pulp for about 30 minutes and then puree them. If you like, stir in some cocoa powder or a dash of rum. Then let it cool down and fold the whipped cream into the cooled cream.

Cook chestnut soup

Chestnut soup is a festive starter that is quick and easy to prepare.

To make a chestnut soup, sauté finely diced onions or shallots as well as coarsely diced and pre-cooked chestnuts in butter. Deglaze with vegetable, poultry or meat stock and, if desired, a dash of port wine. Let it simmer a little, puree, season and refine with cream.

Recognize freshness when purchasing

When shopping, pay attention to the peel: it should shine beautifully. Holes in the shell indicate a worm infestation. Dull and very light chestnuts may be older and a little dried out. If you are not sure, you can put the chestnuts in warm water. If the nuts are fresh, they sink to the bottom.

Chestnuts: Available vacuum packed all year round

If you don’t want to cook the nuts yourself in the oven or pot, you can also find them pre-cooked and vacuum-sealed in many supermarkets.

Pre-cooked and peeled, chestnuts are also available in cans or vacuum packed out of season. They are well suited for further processing into soups, purees or desserts. Fresh chestnuts will keep unrefrigerated for about a week and in the refrigerator for up to four weeks. Once cooked, they only last for a few days. Long-lasting chestnuts can be stored in a cool, dry place for up to three months.

Chestnuts – healthy and filling

Since chestnuts contain many vitamins, minerals and fiber, they are very healthy. At the same time, they are rich in carbohydrates and therefore very filling.

Further information

Star chef Volker Fuhrwerk serves a refreshing granite made from chervil and apple juice to accompany his foamy mousse. Recipe

If you don’t want to spend a long time in the kitchen on Christmas Eve, you can prepare this delicious braised dish the day before. Recipe

The fine ragout consists of mixed mushrooms and vegetables braised in red wine. Recipe

A simple sauce with butter, bacon, thyme and fried apple slices goes well with the autumn filled pasta. Recipe

Volker Fuhrwerk serves a delicious warming soup with a crisp salad and crispy croutons. Recipe

This topic in the program:

Hamburg Journal | December 17, 2021 | 19:30 o’clock

Share this: Facebook

X

