Preparing for the Co-Circulation of Respiratory Viruses: Challenges and Vaccination Strategies

Fall and Winter Bring Resurgence of Respiratory Viruses, Warn European Health Officials

In a recent press conference, Andrea Ammon, director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have highlighted the expected resurgence of seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) as fall and winter approach. Simultaneously, they noted an increase in the transmission of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the EU/European Economic Area.

Ammon expressed concern over the co-circulation of these respiratory viruses, stating that it would pose a significant risk to vulnerable individuals, leading to serious illness and potentially overwhelming healthcare systems. However, she added that predicting the exact timing of the increased circulation of these viruses is challenging.

Meanwhile, the rise in COVID-19 cases was attributed to increased travel and large summer gatherings, which resulted in a decline in immunity after a prolonged period of low virus circulation. The ECDC’s modeling showed that a robust COVID-19 vaccination campaign targeting individuals aged 60 and over could prevent a significant percentage (21-32%) of hospitalizations in the European Union and the European Economic Area until February 24th.

To counter the anticipated co-circulation of respiratory viruses, Ammon and Cooke emphasized the need for proactive measures. These measures include strong public health initiatives such as COVID-19 and influenza vaccination, personal protection measures, surveillance, and reporting. Cooke stressed that COVID-19, influenza, and RSV remain substantial public health challenges.

The officials urged individuals belonging to high-risk categories and vulnerable populations to get vaccinated, as vaccination is the most effective way to prevent infections and protect against serious illnesses and hospitalizations. Furthermore, they highlighted the feasibility of co-administering COVID-19 and influenza vaccines. Decisions on national vaccination campaigns will be made by member states based on local epidemiological conditions and vaccine availability.

In conclusion, Ammon and Cooke emphasized the importance of acting promptly to mitigate the impact of the upcoming resurgence of respiratory viruses. By implementing strong public health measures and ensuring widespread vaccination, it is hoped that the risk of severe illness and strain on healthcare systems can be minimized as we enter the fall and winter months.

