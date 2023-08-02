Preparing for the MIR Exam in Summer: Facing the Challenges of a Second Attempt

Title: Doctor Shares Strategies for Preparing for MIR Exam During Summer

Subtitle: Judit Lopez Prepares for Second Summer MIR Exam with Improved Situation

Judit Lopez, a doctor who has already faced the MIR exam, is gearing up for another attempt in 2024. As she prepares for the exam during the summer, she shares some key strategies that have helped her in her journey.

Choosing a surgical specialty, particularly General Surgery, has been Judit’s goal since her days studying Medicine at the University of Seville. Realizing that her number was around 7,000 and she was unlikely to secure a place in her desired specialty, she made the decision to repeat the MIR exam.

During her first summer of preparation, Judit faced challenges with concentration and rest. The scorching heat wave in Seville made studying difficult, especially with limited air conditioning in her student flat. While her peers enjoyed vacations and parties, Judit persevered, drawing support from her circle of friends who are also studying Medicine.

For her second summer MIR preparation, Judit has made some changes. She has moved back to her house in Huelva to be with her parents and has also taken up part-time work at a health center. Judit believes that combining work with her studies provides a welcome respite and keeps her engaged. Despite spending fewer hours studying and feeling more tired, Judit remains optimistic due to her previous year’s preparation and the availability of study materials.

Judit acknowledges the importance of rest and recommends dedicating one day a week to absolute relaxation, without any studying or work. She advises prioritizing topics that frequently appear in the exam and not trying to cover everything, as it can be overwhelming. Additionally, Judit finds opportunities to study during shifts and breaks at work.

The upcoming MIR 2024 exam will be held on January 20, a date Judit has marked in red on her calendar. Having already faced the exam once, Judit approaches it in a much calmer manner, accepting that failure is a part of the process. She intends to give her best without being too hard on herself.

When asked if she would consider repeating the MIR exam for a third time, Judit remains undecided. However, the possibility of Emergency Medicine being included as a new specialty in the 2025 MIR exam is appealing to her. It provides a potential alternative if she doesn’t secure a place this year.

