Preparing kale: This is how the winter vegetables become really tasty | > – Guide – Cooking

Kale is very healthy and not only tastes classic as a hearty stew with sausage and smoked pork, but also vegetarian. Delicious recipes with cabbage vegetables and tips for preparation.

Traditionally prepared with lots of meat and potatoes, kale is a classic of North German winter cuisine. But the type of cabbage also tastes good gently steamed and even raw in a salad or in a smoothie. If kale is not cooked for too long, it is also very healthy because of its many valuable ingredients. In northern Germany, the kale season begins around the end of October or beginning of November and runs until around March.

Wash, cut and blanch the kale

There is often a lot of sand hidden in the curly leaves. Always wash fresh kale carefully before processing.

Before preparing, first remove the curly leaves from the stems and hard leaf veins. Then wash it thoroughly, as kale is often very sandy. Cut the leaves into strips or chop them finely and process them further, for example blanching them briefly in salted water or steaming them in a pot with a little oil or lard, depending on your taste. In general, the vegetables should not be cooked for too long in order to preserve the valuable ingredients.

For a salad, sauté the washed and chopped kale just briefly and then simply mix it with olive oil, lemon juice, pepper and salt and let it steep for a few minutes.

You can warm up kale

Contrary to what is sometimes claimed, kale can be reheated without any problems. However, you shouldn’t keep it warm for too long, but instead store it as cool as possible in the meantime, because kale contains a relatively high amount of nitrates. When heated, this converts into nitrite, which is considered harmful to health.

Buy kale and identify freshness

When purchasing, the leaves should be dark green and squeak slightly when rubbed together. If they are already light gray or yellowish in color or if the stalk has dried out, the cabbage is too old. It is best for consumers to choose organically grown kale. It usually contains less nitrate than conventionally grown.

One kilo of kale is enough for two servings

When calculating the quantity, you should keep in mind that the stems and stalks will be removed and the vegetables will collapse significantly during cooking. For two servings you need around a kilogram of fresh kale.

Kale needs cold before harvesting

Popular dish on cold days: kale with cabbage sausage and smoked pork.

Kale is only harvested when the soil is sufficiently cool, because the vegetable can only develop its typical bitter-sweet taste if it has been exposed to low temperatures for a long time before harvesting. However, ground frost is not necessary for this. The cold causes the plant to convert the starch into sugar – a process that only occurs in nature before harvest. Kale harvested in milder weather tastes a little tarter.

Kale from a jar, can or freezer

Kale is available frozen, in jars or in cans all year round. These variants save the time-consuming cleaning and plucking of the cabbage, but differ in taste from the fresh vegetables. Glass jars in particular often taste a bit sour. Frozen kale is the most vitamin-rich. You can also freeze fresh kale yourself: To do this, cut the washed cabbage into small pieces, blanch briefly and then chill. After cooling, it is best to freeze in portions – this way the vegetables will last for around eight to ten months.

Superfood: Why kale is so healthy

Kale has been considered a so-called superfood for several years, especially in the USA. The fashion term refers to foods that are said to have particularly health-promoting effects. In fact, the vegetable has been proven to contain a number of healthy ingredients:

plenty of vitamins A and C as well as many important minerals such as iron, potassium and magnesium, as well as fiber, flavonoids, which can lower cholesterol levels, lutein and zeaxanthin, which can stabilize the progression of the eye disease macular degeneration, many cancer-preventing mustard oils (glucosinolates)

Brassica vegetables are healthy, but can cause bloating and stomach pain. With the right spices the cabbage becomes more digestible. more

Cabbage is available in a wide variety of varieties. Tips on purchasing and storage as well as ideas for preparation. more

