Preparing the garden for drought: necessary steps & tips

If a hot summer is expected, some timely steps should be taken to prepare your garden for drought. As temperatures rise, it is important to conserve soil nutrients for garden plants to allow for healthy plant growth. According to forecasts, the drought will spread in the summer months, which will require the appropriate garden maintenance. The following guide can help you make gardening easier and maintain a thriving garden in hot weather.

Why should you prepare the garden for drought?

Regular watering of the garden soil is essential, although nowadays it is also very important not to waste the water used. Fortunately, there are a number of sensible measures that can help you conserve your water supplies. At the same time, you can protect your garden from increasingly harsh and unpredictable climates without skyrocketing your water bills. In addition, when gardening, it is advisable to use the best possible methods to make plants and soil more resilient to extreme weather conditions.

When garden plants are well established after spring, it is crucial to provide them with the right soil conditions. Gardeners should also make sure to select drought-resistant plant varieties that are suitable for their environment and can also withstand periods of drought. Therefore, it would make sense to strategically plan your garden design and maintenance ahead of time to prevent complications, so that all your efforts are worthwhile. Here are some handy tips and smart steps you can take when preparing your garden for drought.

Improve soil conditions before the hot spell

Before the hot weather hits, it’s important to ensure better soil health so that garden plants can grow healthily. This would increase their resilience to dry spells because a well-drained garden soil can retain moisture better. In addition, you should make sure that there are no bare spots in the ground and that something is always growing in it. It is best to plant evergreen ground covers to fill in the gaps between vegetables or flowers.

It is therefore also crucial that your garden soil remains nutrient-rich during periods of drought. The more nutrients it contains, the healthier garden plants can grow. There are some innovative and extremely well-researched products available on the market today that are also eco-friendly. Otherwise, you can also make your own compost and apply it to potted plants and seedlings. Also rake the compost over your garden beds to provide nutrients to the crops and get a better harvest.

Irrigate sustainably and collect rainwater

There are numerous ways to use clever methods to reduce water consumption during irrigation. For example, by collecting rainwater and reusing it, water use in the home or garden is reduced. In addition, you can consider innovative irrigation systems that use rainwater to save water when gardening. Depending on your needs, you can install huge storage tanks or smaller rain barrels on house walls. This allows you to collect rainwater that would otherwise go into the sewage system in a sustainable way.

For example, if you also have ornamental trees in the garden, you can use bags to water them occasionally. You can attach these and manually fill them with water at regular intervals so that they gradually seep through. This ensures that you only use the required amount of water for your plants. In addition, the garden area can be strategically divided into zones that have different water requirements. You can adjust these for size and distance, and then water them once or twice a week or even monthly.

Prepare the garden for drought with proper lawn care

As long as the grass roots are established, they can withstand periods of drought even with little lawn maintenance. So make sure in good time that you let your lawns grow a little longer for short periods of time. This allows the turf to form longer roots under the ground instead of only mowing it down to a few centimeters at a time. In addition, you should reduce lawn mowing and fertilizing in the garden before summer to prevent water loss.

It is also a good idea to mow the lawn during the coolest part of the day and leave the clippings on the garden floor. Also, try setting the blades of your lawn mower higher, as taller grass will shade the garden floor and reduce water loss. Don’t worry if your lawn turns yellow, as this way it will only send its water reserves to the grass roots and will not dry up in the summer.

Choose drought tolerant plants and mulch the garden soil

Try planting new plants in the fall or choose smaller varieties that require less water during dry periods. In addition, it is advisable to choose plant varieties that also tolerate temperature fluctuations well. This will give the plants more time to develop healthier root systems before the weather warms up. Accordingly, native plant varieties require less moisture and can make life easier for stressed wild animals. For example, you can choose those with long taproots so they can survive periods of drought with little or no additional water.

When preparing your garden for drought, another important step is to put mulch on the garden soil. Apply a thicker layer of organic materials such as bark or plant leaves to help retain moisture during drought. In this way you also protect your garden soil from weeds, while the evaporation of the water slows down. An added benefit of mulch is that as it breaks down, it makes the soil more drought resistant.