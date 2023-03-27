Although this is a quick way to cover gardens, you should prepare the ground for sod before laying sod. This type of lawn grows best when the right soil conditions encourage deep and rapid rooting. The purchase of high-quality rolled turf alone is not enough if the soil quality is not right. Good planning is also important, with factors such as the size of the garden area and the use of the right tools being crucial. There are also some pros and cons to consider to get the best results. Below you will find step-by-step instructions and other useful information to help you make the working process easier.

Why prepare the ground for turf and when to lay turf?

Timely soil preparation can save you not only a lot of time and money, but also additional efforts. Usually, overseeding is a much easier and less expensive method than laying turf, but you will have to wait longer for results. If you don’t mind paying more, the second option will get you a beautiful lawn in a fraction of the time. In contrast to sowing, this can be walked on after just a few weeks, which makes it ideal for families with active children. Laying new lawns from rolled turf gives an immediately attractive result and can be carried out from autumn to early spring, weather permitting.

The best time to lay turf in the garden is mid-autumn, when the soil is still warm in summer but cool and wet. However, you can lay turf almost all year round as long as the ground is not soggy or frozen. If you do this in spring or summertime, regular watering, especially during dry periods, is essential. Otherwise, laying the turf itself is relatively quick, although it is important to take the time to prepare the ground beforehand. It is best to allow a few weeks to prepare the ground surface before installing turf. The more effort you put into the preparation, the better the end result will be. Here are some more pros and cons to consider when choosing turf.

Turf vs. reseeding

When it comes to cost, overseeding is far cheaper and far less labor intensive than laying sod. The key factor here is time, with overseeding also requiring about a month of diligent watering once or twice a day. In addition, germinating seeds can still dry out easily and only in a day if it is hot and dry. There is also a risk of loosing used fertilizer and seeds during heavy rains, especially when overseeding grass seed on a sloping yard.

In addition, you may not be able to get really lush and dense lawns for several months from seeding. However, many gardeners agree that a seeded lawn is superior to a rolled sod once established. Depending on the size of the garden and the available budget, however, the soil conditions can also be easily adapted to the faster variant. So if you’re impatient and love the idea of ​​an instant, perfect carpet of grass, there’s nothing quite like a freshly laid sod. After installation, moderate watering and routine lawn care will suffice.

Before preparing your ground for turf

Try not to skip steps to save time. What you skip could potentially mean more work in the long run. If you are not pressed for time, you should ensure that all preparation steps are completed before the fresh sod is delivered to the laying site. So you will be able to lay them as quickly as possible, as such sods stay fresh for about 36 hours. It is also best to try to draw a sketch of the garden area beforehand in order to prevent any complications during the laying.

While you’re at it, you can also prepare the corners of the cuts on the ground for turf by marking them. If the lawn is irregularly shaped, adjust the rectangles as closely as possible to the shape of the lawn. Also, on your sketch, you can measure and record the lengths and widths of all sods by calculating the area of ​​each rectangle: length (meters) x width (meters) = area (square meters). You should also add up the areas of all the rectangles. This should also be roughly the amount of turf you will need, which you can plan for before ordering. Allow an additional 5% for shaping, cutting or excess.

How to prepare the garden soil for new lawn

To get a lush lawn, you should first test your soil and see if it is compacted. In the case of soil compaction or clay soil, you can dig up and loosen the soil surface with a tiller, spade or rake. The next step is to remove weeds and any buried stumps, rocks, twigs, or other debris larger than 2 inches in diameter. You can then also use a roller to level the ground. Also, make sure to lay your first row of sod rolls against a straight edge, such as along a garden path, fence, or patio. Otherwise you can follow the steps below.

Follow simple steps and prepare soil for turf

If using a soil conditioner, allow the soil to sit for at least a week or two after digging. After the soil settles, weed again to eliminate newly emerged weeds. Gently tread over the entire area to compact the soil, then rake in different directions to create an even surface with a light, crumbly texture. You may need to repeat the pedaling and raking process a few times to get a level surface. Finally, spread a 70 g/m² lawn fertilizer to get your soil ready for turf laying.

Ideally, lay your turf within 24 hours of delivery. If storing the sod for a longer period of time, except for a day or two, you should unroll it and store it in a cool place to prevent the grass from yellowing or drying out.

Begin with the first row of rolled sod along one edge of the area and then work outwards. Lay in the direction of the non-turf surface to avoid indentations in the prepared garden area.

Laying wooden planks on the newly laid lawn to create a walkway for further laying could make the work process easier.

If you are laying your rolled turf on a slope, it is best to do this across the slope.

The best way to lay sections of sod is in a staggered pattern, like arranging bricks for a wall.

Make sure the edges of the lawn are close together and there are no gaps between them.

Use a larger knife to trim off any excess sod that you can later use to fill in any gaps.

You can then drive a lawn roller over the newly laid lawn to smooth out any bumps.

Finally, water the finished turf thoroughly to promote rooting.

Lawn care tips after laying the lawn

After laying the turf, it is very important to step on it only when necessary for about a week so that your investment is worthwhile. You should also keep the lawn moist and avoid walking on it for the next 4-6 weeks. After this period, you can reduce watering to encourage deeper rooting of your new lawn. Since the purchase of turf involves high transport costs and heavy turf rolls, it is important to consider the factors described above. The cost of this can vary, but is usually much higher than seed, which is actually the biggest downside to sod turf. Here are a few more lawn care tips that can help you avoid potential mistakes: