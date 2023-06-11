Preparing the lawn for a dry summer: this is how your grass thrives!

Since heat during periods of drought has a negative effect on lush grasses, sensible garden owners should be able to prepare their lawns for a dry summer. Proper lawn care is associated with preventive measures, which primarily include necessary steps such as mowing, aerating, watering or sowing. In addition, drying out of the lawn can be prevented by reacting in good time in dry conditions, little rainfall and strong sunshine. If you also don’t want to let your green meadow turn parched and yellow because of the summer heat, you’ve come to the right place.

What do you need to consider before preparing your lawn for a dry summer?

By taking care of your grass in early summer, you ensure good-looking lawns in the height of the season. This makes being outdoors more pleasant and you can enjoy the summer days on healthy garden soil with your family and friends. But for this you need to take into account some factors before the onset of the hot season. A sudden change in the weather can drastically alter growing conditions, resulting in sparse, unhealthy, and patchy weed. And since you can’t control the weather, a few preventative measures will help your lawn continue to thrive even when conditions are unfavorable.

Regardless of the type or new turf you have chosen, every lawn can be prepared for a dry summer. This allows for a green carpet that you can flaunt even during the warm summer months. Luckily, sods recover quickly once you take the right steps and encourage healthy growth. In addition, dry-looking lawns can be saved, even if seasonal care requires a little more effort. Here are the top actions you can take.

Plan your lawn care well in advance

It is best to think about how you want to maintain your lawn in advance before rushing into any actions. It is important to estimate the amount of water needed to avoid wasting water. In addition, you should make sure that the blades of your lawn mower are sharp enough not to tear the grass while mowing. Otherwise, you can weaken it and make it more vulnerable to ground level pests. Accordingly, with sharp mower blades, you can more easily prepare your lawn for a dry summer. In general, mowing the lawn every other week should be sufficient, but don’t cut too short.

Since leaves and twigs have probably also accumulated in winter and spring, you should remove them with a rake. This allows for better airflow and prevents water from becoming blocked as a result. These are important factors that are essential for healthy lawn growth. Before the summer season, it is also advisable to level out any imperfections in the lawn, as these promote plant diseases and are also unsightly.

Remove weeds or moss and prepare lawn for a dry summer

Although moss thrives in moist and shady conditions, if it is present you should rid your lawn to discourage competition. So try to keep an eye on such invaders in early summer to avoid spreading. Even if you fight weeds primarily in spring, annoying plant species can continue to thrive in the summer season. Some herbicides can keep your lawn free from summer weeds, but applying them correctly can be a little trickier. Therefore, use appropriate products at the right time to get the best possible results. Consider the species of plants you want to control and the variety of your weed.

Additionally, weeds with strong taproots, such as dandelion and cat’s ear, will most likely survive the harsh drought conditions. These usually spread unhindered on lawns in summer if you don’t react to them in time. However, you should also use some manual force as hand weeding is most effective. It is important to remove the roots as well. If you’re not sure about weed killers, you could try some natural home remedies instead of chemical herbicides. It is recommended to use fertilizers as they are irrigated during the effect and can be applied during drought in the summer heat.

Fertilize and water the lawn to prevent nutrient deficiencies in the heat

It is also important with the advance planning described above to select the appropriate product and fertilization method prior to summer fertilization. Different varieties of weed require different treatments and fertilizer applications accordingly. A general rule is to apply a slow release fertilizer to lawns in early summer to encourage lawn growth. However, the most important thing is to stop fertilizing the weed once temperatures reach 30°C, as this can cause chemical burns to the leaves. Also, try to fill in bare spots with new seed so that the whole lawn can be green and lush again by the beginning of autumn.

As far as watering goes, you can prepare your own lawn for dry summers that turn brown and dry in the hotter months. Most varieties can recover quickly after the first rainfall. Of course, this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t water your weed during dry periods. If you have drip irrigation, this would be an optimal option for the summer. During a hot period, it is usually sufficient for lawns to water once a week or every 10 days. However, do not water the grass until you can see that the garden soil is actually dry. This should also be done before yellowed lawns occur. If the soil is compacted, you may also want to aerate your lawn by working the soil surface with a garden fork before watering.